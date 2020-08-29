New Samoa coach Seilala Mapusua is crossing his fingers that talk of a Pasifika team in Super Rugby comes to fruition, as he says it would enhance local player development and improve the national team’s performances.
New Zealand Rugby have said it is keen for a Pasifika side to join a new Super Rugby competition, but it is yet to make any concrete decision on where the team would be based or whether they would be run by national unions or a private group.
Mapusua, who was appointed this month, told reporters this week that one of his key messages to the selection panel was to increase the local player pool and focus on improving pathways to the national team.
Photo: AFP
“Development on the island is massive for me,” he said from Dunedin, New Zealand. “That’s a big part of the foundation of the national team.”
“We can’t have a professional competition in Samoa, we have to look outside [so] having Samoan players in a professional competition as close to home as they can be is massive in terms of preparation and improving the national side,” he said. “They will be playing in one of the toughest, if not the toughest, competition in the world.”
The 40-year-old former midfield back is the fourth head coach in the past four years at Samoa, who struggled to consistently field a full-strength side in the last World Cup cycle and ended up having to beat Germany to qualify.
They only beat Russia at the global showpiece in Japan and were a far cry from the level of performances that have seen them beat tier 1 nations like Wales, Australia and Scotland.
To get to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Samoa must beat Tonga in a two-legged playoff for the fourth Oceania spot — New Zealand, Australia and Fiji have already qualified — or face another qualifier against an Asian side.
“We don’t want to go through the [qualifier] again,” he said, adding that his first Test in charge of the team would not likely come before next year’s Pacific Nations Cup due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“I’m going to pick the best Samoans available to me, regardless of where they are,” he said.
While Samoa have struggled due to a lack of financial resources and infrastructure, Mapusua said there was no shortage of experience to tap into.
“The one resource we do have is human resources,” he said. “I will definitely be calling in a lot of favors, both locally and internationally. I will be using all the resources I can get my hands on.”
Hiromu Inada, 87, already has a certificate on his wall that confirms his status as the world’s oldest Ironman, but the Japanese man is still pounding away on his training bike and hopes to continue competing into his 90s. In 2018 at the age of 85 years and 328 days, Inada went to Kailua-Kona in Hawaii and set a new mark for the oldest person to complete the world championship Ironman — a feat beyond most people decades younger than him. The cancelation of this October’s Ironman because of the COVID-19 pandemic has not dulled his ambition, and Inada is maintaining his
READY TO LEAVE: The star player’s demand prompted fans to protest outside the Camp Nou. He has been linked to Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi on Tuesday told Barcelona he wants to leave — on a free transfer — in a “bombshell” fax that is expected to spark a legal battle over a buyout clause worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Signaling the end of an era at Barcelona, where Messi is the record scorer and has won four UEFA Champions League titles, the disgruntled Argentine wants to terminate his contract “unilaterally” by triggering a release clause, a source said. Relations have plummeted this year and speculation swirled about Messi’s departure after this month’s humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat to
Former Brazil football star Ronaldinho on Monday was released by a Paraguayan judge after spending five months in detention over a forged passport. Judge Gustavo Amarilla also released Ronaldinho’s brother, Roberto de Assis Moreira, who likewise had been held for a month in jail and another four months under house arrest in a hotel in Paraguay’s capital, Asuncion, for the same charge. The 40-year-old former FIFA World Cup winner “is free to travel to whatever country in the world he wants, but he must inform us if he changes his permanent residence” for one year, Amarilla said. “He has no restrictions except for
INVESTIGATION: Bolt said he took the test the day after he celebrated his birthday with a big party, an event the Jamaican prime minister said police are looking into World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at his home in Jamaica after last week celebrating his 34th birthday with a big mask-free bash. The Jamaican Ministry of Health confirmed late on Monday that Bolt, who holds world records in the 100m and 200m, had tested positive after he posted a video on social media around midday saying he was waiting to hear back on his results. “I did a test on Saturday to leave [Jamaica] because I have work,” Bolt said in the message that he appeared to have taped himself