BASKETBALL

Antetokounmpo wins award

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday beat out runner-up Anthony Davis to win the NBA’s defensive player of the year award. Antetokounmpo received 75 first-place votes and 432 points in balloting from a group of 100 sports journalists. “His commitment to defending and his commitment to winning is beyond incredible,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He impacts the game with his blocked shots, his rebounding, his ability to guard all five positions ... his talent is beyond special.”

SOCCER

Daley Blind collapses

Ajax defender Daley Blind had to be substituted during a preseason warm-up match against Hertha BSC on Tuesday when his implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) went off. Blind had an ICD fitted after being diagnosed with an inflamed heart muscle late last year. Blind sat down when the device went off, but was able to walk off the pitch to be substituted in the 79th minute. “He has no symptoms. The ICD went off and right after that he was fine,” Ajax coach Erik ten Hag told Ziggo Sport. “We’ll do some tests and wait for the results and then make decisions,” he added. Ajax won the match at the Johan Cruyff Arena 1-0.

BASEBALL

Giolito throws no-hitter

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito tossed the first no-hitter of the COVID-19-disrupted baseball season on Tuesday, blanking the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 in Chicago. The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher struck out 13 batters and walked just one, getting the final out in the ninth when Pirates batter Erik Gonzalez hit a line drive to right field that was caught by Adam Engel. “The defense was unbelievable. Obviously, you can’t do something like that without the whole team behind you,” Giolito said. “I shook off [catcher] James [McCann] once tonight. He deserves this just as much as I do. It’s just a really, really cool moment.” Pittsburgh’s only baserunner came when Gonzalez walked in the fourth inning.

FOOTBALL

NFL tests ‘discriminatory’

Dementia tests in the NFL concussion litigation allow doctors to use different baseline standards for black and white retired players, making it more difficult for people of color to show injury and qualify for awards, lawyers for two ex-players argued in court filings on Tuesday. Lawyers for former players Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport said their clients were denied awards “based on a discriminatory testing regime” that weighs demographic factors, including race. Both men would have qualified for awards had race not been considered, they said. “Black former players have been automatically assumed, through a statistical manipulation called ‘race-norming,’ to have started with worse cognitive functioning than white former players,” the lawyers wrote. In a statement, league spokesman Brian McCarthy called the lawsuit “entirely misguided.” He said that “the settlement program ... was the result of arm’s-length, comprehensive negotiations between the NFL and Class Counsel, was approved by the federal courts after a searching review of its fairness, and always contemplated the use of recognized statistical techniques to account for demographic differences such as age, education and race.”