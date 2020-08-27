BASKETBALL
Antetokounmpo wins award
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday beat out runner-up Anthony Davis to win the NBA’s defensive player of the year award. Antetokounmpo received 75 first-place votes and 432 points in balloting from a group of 100 sports journalists. “His commitment to defending and his commitment to winning is beyond incredible,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He impacts the game with his blocked shots, his rebounding, his ability to guard all five positions ... his talent is beyond special.”
SOCCER
Daley Blind collapses
Ajax defender Daley Blind had to be substituted during a preseason warm-up match against Hertha BSC on Tuesday when his implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) went off. Blind had an ICD fitted after being diagnosed with an inflamed heart muscle late last year. Blind sat down when the device went off, but was able to walk off the pitch to be substituted in the 79th minute. “He has no symptoms. The ICD went off and right after that he was fine,” Ajax coach Erik ten Hag told Ziggo Sport. “We’ll do some tests and wait for the results and then make decisions,” he added. Ajax won the match at the Johan Cruyff Arena 1-0.
BASEBALL
Giolito throws no-hitter
Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito tossed the first no-hitter of the COVID-19-disrupted baseball season on Tuesday, blanking the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 in Chicago. The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher struck out 13 batters and walked just one, getting the final out in the ninth when Pirates batter Erik Gonzalez hit a line drive to right field that was caught by Adam Engel. “The defense was unbelievable. Obviously, you can’t do something like that without the whole team behind you,” Giolito said. “I shook off [catcher] James [McCann] once tonight. He deserves this just as much as I do. It’s just a really, really cool moment.” Pittsburgh’s only baserunner came when Gonzalez walked in the fourth inning.
FOOTBALL
NFL tests ‘discriminatory’
Dementia tests in the NFL concussion litigation allow doctors to use different baseline standards for black and white retired players, making it more difficult for people of color to show injury and qualify for awards, lawyers for two ex-players argued in court filings on Tuesday. Lawyers for former players Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport said their clients were denied awards “based on a discriminatory testing regime” that weighs demographic factors, including race. Both men would have qualified for awards had race not been considered, they said. “Black former players have been automatically assumed, through a statistical manipulation called ‘race-norming,’ to have started with worse cognitive functioning than white former players,” the lawyers wrote. In a statement, league spokesman Brian McCarthy called the lawsuit “entirely misguided.” He said that “the settlement program ... was the result of arm’s-length, comprehensive negotiations between the NFL and Class Counsel, was approved by the federal courts after a searching review of its fairness, and always contemplated the use of recognized statistical techniques to account for demographic differences such as age, education and race.”
Former Brazil football star Ronaldinho on Monday was released by a Paraguayan judge after spending five months in detention over a forged passport. Judge Gustavo Amarilla also released Ronaldinho’s brother, Roberto de Assis Moreira, who likewise had been held for a month in jail and another four months under house arrest in a hotel in Paraguay’s capital, Asuncion, for the same charge. The 40-year-old former FIFA World Cup winner “is free to travel to whatever country in the world he wants, but he must inform us if he changes his permanent residence” for one year, Amarilla said. “He has no restrictions except for
INVESTIGATION: Bolt said he took the test the day after he celebrated his birthday with a big party, an event the Jamaican prime minister said police are looking into World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at his home in Jamaica after last week celebrating his 34th birthday with a big mask-free bash. The Jamaican Ministry of Health confirmed late on Monday that Bolt, who holds world records in the 100m and 200m, had tested positive after he posted a video on social media around midday saying he was waiting to hear back on his results. “I did a test on Saturday to leave [Jamaica] because I have work,” Bolt said in the message that he appeared to have taped himself
Harry Maguire on Saturday night was set to fly back to England, cutting short a holiday on the Greek island of Mykonos that ended with the Manchester United and England defender accused of attacking a police officer after a late-night brawl. Maguire was released on Saturday morning after spending two nights in police cells, but would be tried in a Greek court on Tuesday on two charges of “serial bodily harm” and “serial insult.” After the hearing, Maguire was asked by reporters outside the courthouse if he was still at liberty. “Right now, yes,” the 27-year-old’s lawyer said, Sky News reported. The Manchester United
If Paris Saint-Germain beat Bayern Munich in today’s Champions League final in Lisbon, the pictures will probably be of Neymar’s tears of joy or wild scenes of celebration in the French capital, but basking in the glory of it all will be the emir of Qatar. The club’s first appearance in the final of Europe’s elite club competition comes in the month that it celebrates its 50th birthday, yet the starting point for all this was June 30, 2011. That was when Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) bought PSG, with its president, Nasser al-Khelaifi, promising to make the club “a great team and