Greek court sentences United’s Harry Maguire

AFP, ATHENS





Manchester United captain Harry Maguire on Tuesday was given a 21-month and 10-day suspended prison sentence after being found guilty of assaulting a police officer, bribery and other charges by a court in Greece.

The England international, who announced he would appeal the verdict, was arrested on Thursday last week after a fight at a nightclub in Mykonos.

He was charged with assault, bodily harm, verbal abuse and attempted bribery, all of which he denied.

Manchester United player Harry Maguire’s father, Alan, center, leaves a court building with two other men after his son was found guilty of assault and attempting to bribe a police officer, on the Greek island of Syros on Tuesday. Photo: AP

Maguire did not attend his trial on the Greek island of Syros.

“Following the hearing today, I have instructed my legal team with immediate effect to inform the courts we will be appealing,” he said in a statement. “I remain strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter — if anything myself, family and friends are the victims.”

Manchester United backed their player.

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire warms up for an English Premier League football match against Leicester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, on July 26. Photo: AFP

“Harry Maguire pleaded not guilty to all of the misdemeanor charges made against him and he continues to strongly assert his innocence,” the club said.

The statement from Old Trafford went on to spell out grounds for an appeal.

“It should be noted that the prosecution confirmed the charges and provided their evidence late on the day before the trial, giving the defense team minimal time to digest them and prepare,” the statement said.

“A request for the case to be adjourned was subsequently denied. On this basis, along with the substantial body of evidence refuting the charges, Harry Maguire’s legal team will now appeal the verdict, to allow a full and fair hearing at a later date,” it said.

The sentence is suspended for three years.

According to media reports the nightclub fight started over claims Maguire’s sister was injected with what the defense said was a suspected drug.

Maguire was arrested along with his brother and a friend after being driven from the club to a police station, where there was an altercation with the prosecution claiming Maguire offered money to be released.

The 27-year-old defender, who has 26 England caps, spent two nights in police custody before flying home at the weekend.

Maguire’s brother, Joe, was found guilty of repeated bodily harm, violence against public employees and attempted bribery.

The friend, Christopher Sharman, was found guilty of insult, repeated bodily harm and violence against public employees.

Both were sentenced to 13 months in prison, suspended for three years.

As his fate was being decided in Greece, Harry Maguire was simultaneously being named by England manager Gareth Southgate in the country’s Nations League squad, only to be removed hours later.

“In light of this evening’s developments, I can confirm I have withdrawn Harry Maguire from the England squad for the matches against Iceland and Denmark,” Southgate told the Football Association’s Web site.