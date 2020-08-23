Crawley’s career ‘flashed before his eyes’ during ton

AFP, SOUTHAMPTON, England





Zak Crawley said his fledgling career “almost flashed before my eyes” as he completed a maiden Test century that put England in a strong position as the second day of their series finale against Pakistan at Southampton was under way yesterday.

Crawley’s commanding inning was the centrepiece of England’s 332-4 at stumps on Friday after captain Joe Root won the toss.

Jos Buttler (113 not out) proved a fine, free-scoring ally to Crawley, who at lunch yesterday was on 186 not out, during an unbroken stand of 246.

England opener Zak Crawley raises his bat as he walks off the field at the end of the first day of the third Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, on Friday. Photo: AP

During the drawn and weather-marred second Test at Southampton, Crawley said he “massively wanted” to score an England hundred.

After stumps on Friday, he told Sky Sports: “When I was about 91, I was really nervous. Jos didn’t think I was, so I must have been hiding it pretty well!”

“I just tried to play straight and play every ball on its merits,” he said. “It was an unbelievable feeling, to see everyone else up there on the balcony, clapping — it almost flashed before my eyes, my whole career so far.”

England, 1-0 up in a three-match contest, will win their first Test series against Pakistan in 10 years if they avoid defeat at the Ageas Bowl.

At press time last night, England were 373-4 at a rain-delayed lunch.