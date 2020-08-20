Alex Tuch scored the winner on Tuesday as the Vegas Golden Knights became the first team to advance through the first round of the NHL playoffs with a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Vegas fell behind 2-0 for the second consecutive game, but rallied to beat Chicago in Toronto and win the series 4-1.
“We stuck to our game plan,” Tuch said.
Photo: AP
“I thought we were playing well. We just needed a couple of lucky bounces. We knew our goaltender was playing well and would come up with some big saves,” he said.
Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone and Alec Martinez also scored, while former Blackhawk goaltender Robin Lehner made 23 saves for top-seeded Vegas.
Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane scored for eighth-seeded Chicago.
Photo: AFP
Goaltender Corey Crawford made 35 saves.
Tuch drove to the net with Chicago defenseman Adam Boqvist trying to cut him off, but Tuch forced the puck past Crawford to give Vegas their first lead 4-3 early in the third.
“I just tried to get a shot on net, maybe go for a rebound. I don’t know what it hit,” Tuch said.
Flyers 2, Canadiens 0
Philadelphia’s Carter Hart delivered his second-consecutive shutout, making 29 saves as the Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 in game 4 of their series.
“He has been an absolute wall for us back there, he’s so calm,” Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers said of Hart.
“The way he’s playing right now he’s the best in the league,” he said.
Michael Raffl and Philippe Myers scored for the Flyers, who seized a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 5 is today.
Stars 2, Flames 1
In Edmonton, John Klingberg scored a third-period goal as the Dallas Stars defeated the Calgary Flames in game 5 of their series.
Klingberg carried the puck to the top of the faceoff circle and blasted a shot inside the right post after taking a pass from teammate Mattias Janmark.
The Stars now have their first lead in the series at 3-2. They can eliminate Calgary with another victory tomorrow.
Capitals 3, Islanders 2
Alex Ovechkin scored twice as the Washington Capitals rallied from a two-goal deficit to stay alive in the playoffs with a win over the New York Islanders.
The Islanders lead the series 3-1.
Game 5 is set for tomorrow.
Japanese couple Rikiya and Ayumi Kataoka had their honeymoon wrecked by the COVID-19 pandemic, but their resourcefulness in enforced exile in Cape Verde has won them appointments as ambassadors for its Olympic team. The Kataokas had completed a third of their round-the-world trip when a suspension in long-haul flights stranded them for five months in the archipelago of 10 tiny islands off the coast of West Africa. Unable to resume their journey to Europe and then home to Japan, and unwilling to head to the African mainland, where virus cases are spiking, they had to trade their skills with domestic businesses to
‘NEARLY KILLED ME’: Rossi said he was shaken after the accident, but Morbidelli did not mince his words, calling Zarco ‘almost a murderer’ for braking like he did at 300kph World motorcycling superstar Valentino Rossi said a rival’s stray bike, traveling at about 300kph, almost “killed me” in a horrifying near-miss at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. The 41-year-old Italian, a nine-time world champion, was left badly shaken after Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha flew across the track just centimeters in front of him. Morbidelli and the Ducati of Johann Zarco had collided just seconds before the riders slipped through turn four at Spielberg on lap eight of the race. Both men were unseated. Zarco’s freewheeling Ducati also came desperately close to hitting Rossi, as well as his Yamaha factory teammate Maverick Vinales, who
Jessica McCaskill, a 33-year-old investment banker from Chicago who overcame homelessness as a child and moonlights as a professional boxer, sprang a seismic upset on Saturday night in dethroning Cecilia Braekhus, the undisputed welterweight champion widely regarded as the sport’s pound-for-pound world No. 1. The younger and busier US challenger won a narrow 10-round majority decision by scores of 97-94, 97-93 and 95-95 to capture the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization titles at 147 pounds (66.7kg) in a purpose-built ring on the streets of downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma. “This is for the fourth-grade homeless Jessica,”
A pair of Michael Jordan’s game-worn sneakers sold for US$615,000, Christie’s auction house said on Thursday, shattering a record set just months ago by the sale of another pair of the basketball legend’s shoes. The sneakers were a pair of Air Jordan 1 Highs that the NBA megastar wore during a 1985 exhibition match in Italy when he dunked the ball so hard it shattered the glass backboard. “This is the original shoe with an actual piece of the backboard, a piece of glass, in the sole of the shoe,” said Caitlin Donovan, head of handbag and sneaker sales at Christie’s —