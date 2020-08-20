Tuch sees Vegas Golden Knights through

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Alex Tuch scored the winner on Tuesday as the Vegas Golden Knights became the first team to advance through the first round of the NHL playoffs with a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Vegas fell behind 2-0 for the second consecutive game, but rallied to beat Chicago in Toronto and win the series 4-1.

“We stuck to our game plan,” Tuch said.

The Vegas Golden Knights’ Alex Tuch, left, and Olli Maatta of the Chicago Blackhawks grapple during their game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

“I thought we were playing well. We just needed a couple of lucky bounces. We knew our goaltender was playing well and would come up with some big saves,” he said.

Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone and Alec Martinez also scored, while former Blackhawk goaltender Robin Lehner made 23 saves for top-seeded Vegas.

Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane scored for eighth-seeded Chicago.

The Washington Capitals’ Braden Holtby listens to the US national anthem prior to game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round series against the New York Islanders at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Goaltender Corey Crawford made 35 saves.

Tuch drove to the net with Chicago defenseman Adam Boqvist trying to cut him off, but Tuch forced the puck past Crawford to give Vegas their first lead 4-3 early in the third.

“I just tried to get a shot on net, maybe go for a rebound. I don’t know what it hit,” Tuch said.

Flyers 2, Canadiens 0

Philadelphia’s Carter Hart delivered his second-consecutive shutout, making 29 saves as the Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 in game 4 of their series.

“He has been an absolute wall for us back there, he’s so calm,” Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers said of Hart.

“The way he’s playing right now he’s the best in the league,” he said.

Michael Raffl and Philippe Myers scored for the Flyers, who seized a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 5 is today.

Stars 2, Flames 1

In Edmonton, John Klingberg scored a third-period goal as the Dallas Stars defeated the Calgary Flames in game 5 of their series.

Klingberg carried the puck to the top of the faceoff circle and blasted a shot inside the right post after taking a pass from teammate Mattias Janmark.

The Stars now have their first lead in the series at 3-2. They can eliminate Calgary with another victory tomorrow.

Capitals 3, Islanders 2

Alex Ovechkin scored twice as the Washington Capitals rallied from a two-goal deficit to stay alive in the playoffs with a win over the New York Islanders.

The Islanders lead the series 3-1.

Game 5 is set for tomorrow.