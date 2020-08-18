Taiwanese tennis ace Hsieh Su-wei yesterday said that she would not compete in the US Open due to an ankle injury and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hsieh wrote on Facebook that the injury has restricted her training over the past 10 months, as she has not been able to do some types of stretches.
In consideration of her ankle injury and the pandemic, Hsieh said, she would skip this year’s US Open, which is to be held in New York, without fans, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13.
Photo: Reuters
Hsieh, ranked No. 55 in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), said she hopes to recover from her injury and regain her fitness in time for the French Open, which is scheduled for Sept. 20 to Oct. 4.
Hsieh is ranked world No. 1 in the WTA’s doubles category.
World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia and men’s defending champion Rafael Nadal of Spain have also decided to pull out of the 2020 US Open, citing the pandemic.
Japanese couple Rikiya and Ayumi Kataoka had their honeymoon wrecked by the COVID-19 pandemic, but their resourcefulness in enforced exile in Cape Verde has won them appointments as ambassadors for its Olympic team. The Kataokas had completed a third of their round-the-world trip when a suspension in long-haul flights stranded them for five months in the archipelago of 10 tiny islands off the coast of West Africa. Unable to resume their journey to Europe and then home to Japan, and unwilling to head to the African mainland, where virus cases are spiking, they had to trade their skills with domestic businesses to
Jessica McCaskill, a 33-year-old investment banker from Chicago who overcame homelessness as a child and moonlights as a professional boxer, sprang a seismic upset on Saturday night in dethroning Cecilia Braekhus, the undisputed welterweight champion widely regarded as the sport’s pound-for-pound world No. 1. The younger and busier US challenger won a narrow 10-round majority decision by scores of 97-94, 97-93 and 95-95 to capture the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization titles at 147 pounds (66.7kg) in a purpose-built ring on the streets of downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma. “This is for the fourth-grade homeless Jessica,”
A pair of Michael Jordan’s game-worn sneakers sold for US$615,000, Christie’s auction house said on Thursday, shattering a record set just months ago by the sale of another pair of the basketball legend’s shoes. The sneakers were a pair of Air Jordan 1 Highs that the NBA megastar wore during a 1985 exhibition match in Italy when he dunked the ball so hard it shattered the glass backboard. “This is the original shoe with an actual piece of the backboard, a piece of glass, in the sole of the shoe,” said Caitlin Donovan, head of handbag and sneaker sales at Christie’s —
The 2020 CTBC Ladies Open started yesterday in Taoyuan with 90 golfers, at a time when most international tournaments have been disrupted or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-day competition is being held at the Orient Golf and Country Club in Guishan District (龜山), where golfers are vying for a top prize of NT$600,000, the Taiwan Ladies Professional Golf Association told a news conference on Wednesday. Due to the pandemic, the competition is not open to foreign golfers, it added. Defending champion Hou Yu-sang, who is ranked No. 470 worldwide, yesterday faced higher ranking Taiwanese competitors Hsu Wei-ling, Lee Min, Phoebe