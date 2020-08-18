Hsieh Su-wei to skip US Open due to injury, COVID-19

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese tennis ace Hsieh Su-wei yesterday said that she would not compete in the US Open due to an ankle injury and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hsieh wrote on Facebook that the injury has restricted her training over the past 10 months, as she has not been able to do some types of stretches.

In consideration of her ankle injury and the pandemic, Hsieh said, she would skip this year’s US Open, which is to be held in New York, without fans, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13.

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei, right, and the Czech Republic’s Barbora Strycova pose with their runners-up trophies at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 31. Photo: Reuters

Hsieh, ranked No. 55 in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), said she hopes to recover from her injury and regain her fitness in time for the French Open, which is scheduled for Sept. 20 to Oct. 4.

Hsieh is ranked world No. 1 in the WTA’s doubles category.

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia and men’s defending champion Rafael Nadal of Spain have also decided to pull out of the 2020 US Open, citing the pandemic.