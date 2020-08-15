Michael Jordan’s sneakers sell for record US$615,000

AFP, NEW YORK





A pair of Michael Jordan’s game-worn sneakers sold for US$615,000, Christie’s auction house said on Thursday, shattering a record set just months ago by the sale of another pair of the basketball legend’s shoes.

The sneakers were a pair of Air Jordan 1 Highs that the NBA megastar wore during a 1985 exhibition match in Italy when he dunked the ball so hard it shattered the glass backboard.

“This is the original shoe with an actual piece of the backboard, a piece of glass, in the sole of the shoe,” said Caitlin Donovan, head of handbag and sneaker sales at Christie’s — which organized the auction with Stadium Goods.

Caitlin Donovan of Christie’s auction house on July 24 holds the Air Jordan 1 Highs Michael Jordan wore when he shattered the backboard in a 1985 match in Italy. Photo: AFP

Jordan racked up 30 points while wearing the size 13.5 shoes, which are in the red and black colors of his Chicago Bulls team.

Although the sale broke the record set in May when a pair of Air Jordan 1’s sold for US$560,000, the new auction landed below the estimated range of US$650,000 to US$850,000.

The record setting sales highlight the soaring market value of objects identified with the retired basketball superstar since the release of The Last Dance, an ESPN/Netflix documentary that chronicles the saga of Jordan and his Chicago Bulls.

The auction also confirms that the lowly sneaker now has a place of pride in the world of wealthy collectors alongside more traditional collectibles.