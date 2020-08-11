Morikawa takes first major at PGA Championship

AP





If all you saw were the highlights of how Collin Morikawa beat back the biggest names in golf and walked off with the PGA Championship, you would conclude he did it the old-fashioned way.

The 23-year-old Californian delivered a six-under 64 in the final round, including a signature shot that fans are likely to be talking about for decades.

He hit more fairways and greens, and picked up more strokes with the putter over four days than anyone else in the field.

Collin Morikawa celebrates as he walks off the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

He even arrived at TPC Harding Park with some built-in advantages, in top form after winning twice on tour during this re-jiggered season, and he knew the course well from his days playing college golf at nearby Cal-Berkeley.

He parlayed all that into a two-shot victory on Sunday over third-round leader Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka talked a good game, but crashed in his effort to three-peat with an uncharacteristic closing 74.

What Morikawa said afterward sounded familiar, too. Asked whether he expected to win his first major this soon, he looked puzzled for the first time all day.

“Of course,” he began. “Why not? If you believe in yourself — and I believe I can do it — why not have it as one of my goals?”

“It’s crazy,” Morikawa added a moment later, “because it feels like this is where I’m supposed to be.”

Chalk that up to youth if you like, but something about his demeanor suggests that he is built for the long haul.

Like most of the players at the top of the game, and many of the highly touted amateurs who have debuted on tour, Morikawa packs plenty of power, but despite his limited experience, he also possesses one of the most complete all-around games on display at the moment.