The Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac stood alone among the players for the US national anthem ahead of his team’s clash with the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, saying that “the answers to all of the world’s problems, not only racism, is the true gospel of Jesus Christ.”
In Thursday’s opening games at the NBA restart in Orlando, all of the players and coaches dropped to one knee in a silent demonstration during the anthem.
Magic and Nets players followed suit on Friday as the Star-Spangled Banner was played, but Isaac did not.
Photo: AP
Instead, Isaac stood alone wearing his Magic jersey amid his teammates, who wore “black lives matter” T-shirts.
At a news conference after Orlando won 128-118, a reporter asked Isaac if he believes that black lives matter.
“I believe that black lives matter. A lot went in my decision. I just felt that kneeling or wearing a black lives matter T-shirt don’t go hand-in-hand with supporting black lives,” Isaac said. “I believe that my life has been supported through the gospel, Jesus Christ, and that everyone is made in the image of God, and we all fall short of God’s glory. And each and everyone of us do things we shouldn’t do and say things we shouldn’t say, we dislike people that we shouldn’t hate and dislike.”
“When you look around, racism isn’t the only thing that plagues our society, plagues our nation, plagues our world. So I felt like coming together on that message, not only racism, but everything that plagues our society, I feel our answer to it is the gospel,” he said.
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich also stood while players and coaches on the Spurs and Sacramento Kings knelt during the anthem.
Popovich said that his reason for standing was personal and he did not want to disclose it.
“I prefer to keep that to myself,” Popovich said. “Everybody has to make a personal decision. The league has been great about that. Everybody has the freedom to react any way that they want. For whatever reasons that I have, I reacted the way I wanted to.”
In the game, Evan Fournier scored 24 points and Nikola Vucevic had 22 as Orlando picked up where they left off before the NBA season was suspended by beating Brooklyn.
Playing as the designated road team not far from their arena, the Magic looked right at home at Disney — whose name they wear as their jersey patch. They extended their winning streak to four and moved back ahead of the Nets into seventh place in the Eastern Conference.
Brooklyn also won their three before the stoppage, but the decimated team that returned is a shell of the one that beat the Lakers in Los Angeles in its final game. The Nets are missing Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan and Taurean Prince after they tested positive for the coronavirus. They are already playing without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 24 points for the Nets.
Additional reporting by AP
Taiwan national team manager Henry Vom on Sunday had a successful debut in charge of Taichung Futuro, winning 3-2 against league leaders Taipower with a goal deep in stoppage-time, which combined with the results from the other matches saw the gaps close at the top of the Taiwan Football Premier League table. Besides the big win for Futuro, Hang Yuan edged Taitung 1-0, Taiwan Steel dominated National Taiwan University of Sport 4-1 and the Red Lions held Ming Chuan University to a 1-1 draw. Vom took over Futuro after previous coach Toshiaki Imai returned home to Japan. Imai, who also managed the national
The NBA said was re-evaluating its training program in China following allegations of abuse of young players by local staff and harassment of foreign staffers at a facility in Xinjiang. The comments come after a report by ESPN that quoted unnamed American coaches as saying that Chinese coaches hit young players. One American coach who worked at a camp in Xinjiang complained of harassment by local police, the sports network said. “The allegations in the ESPN article are disturbing,” NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said in an e-mail statement on Thursday. “We ended our involvement with the basketball academy in Xinjiang in June
Coming from the business world, New York Liberty owner Joe Tsai (蔡崇信) did not understand why his WNBA franchise did not have a chief executive officer similar to the team’s NBA counterpart the Brooklyn Nets, which Tsai also owns. For Tsai, it was about equality, so he did something about it. The 56-year-old Taipei-born billionaire businessman and philanthropist promoted Keia Clarke to the position last week — making her the first chief executive officer in the team’s history. The WNBA veteran became the third black woman to currently be in charge of a franchise in the league, joining Los Angeles Sparks president
MONEY MATTERS: While COVID-19 played a major role in the decision, the CTBA also found it hard to secure sponsorship, and ticket sales would have been affected The Yonex Taipei Open badminton tournament has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a funding shortfall, the CTBA said yesterday. This was the first time that the tournament, a Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Super 300-level competition, has been canceled since it began in 1980. The Taipei Open has been held annually since 1980. The tournament was to be played at the Taipei Arena from Sept. 1 to Sept. 6, with total prize money of US$500,000. The CTBA said that it was deeply concerned about whether the Taipei Open would proceed as scheduled after the BWF announced changes