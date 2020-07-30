Jason Holder urges England to help by touring Caribbean

West Indies captain Jason Holder said he hopes England will reciprocate his team’s visit during the COVID-19 pandemic and tour the Caribbean later this year.

England’s board had projected losses of up to US$491 million if no cricket could be played this summer and the West Indies were hailed for agreeing to play the three-Test series, despite the UK struggling to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen after this series with the international calendar, but if there is an opportunity for England to come over to the Caribbean before the end of the year that would help significantly,” Holder said after England wrapped up the series 2-1 on Tuesday.

The West Indies’ Jason Holder walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket for 12 runs on the final day of the third Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

“It’s been a tough last few years for us financially and we’ve taken a pay cut due to the circumstances. A tour hopefully, if it is possible before the end of 2020, would help keep us afloat,” Holder said.

England defeated the West Indies in the third Test by 269 runs on the last day at Old Trafford.

The West Indies, resuming the fifth and last day on 10-2, had a tall order to bat out the day to force a series-saving draw, with any hope of making 399 to win long gone.

The West Indies lost three wickets in the morning session, and the rest within 90 minutes after lunch to be all out for 129.

