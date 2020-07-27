Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker yesterday bounced back to defeat Darren Till as UFC’s Fight Island drew to a close in Abu Dhabi.
“My brain is on overload,” Whittaker said after throwing everything at England’s Till in the unanimous points win, with all three judges scoring 48-47 for the New Zealand-born Australian.
“That fight was so stressful,” he said. “I hope the fans and everybody can appreciate it because that was one of the most technical fights I’ve ever had.”
Photo: AFP / HO / ZUFFA LLC
Whittaker’s win brought the curtain down on the UFC’s successful excursion to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The 26km2 Yas Island resort complex was sealed off as the Las Vegas-based UFC sought to shielded its fighters from the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 2,500 staff and fighters set up camp under biosecure protocols with constant testing for COVID-19 before, during and after arrival and then regular follow-up checks throughout.
Those who tested positive for the coronavirus were excluded, with the biggest casualty being Brazilian Gilbert Burns, who lost his shot at Nigerian-American UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman two weeks ago as a result.
The 29-year-old Whittaker (22-5) said before the contest that the only thing that worried him was Till’s powerful left fist, a weapon that had given the man from Liverpool 10 knockout victories in an 18-2-1 record coming into the fight.
However, it was a left elbow from Till (18-3-1) instead that put the Aussie on the floor in the first.
Whittaker shook it off quickly and then got down to work, lashing out constantly at Till’s leading leg and picking away with jabs.
By the end the total strike count was 156-81 to Whittaker, who landed 52 to Till’s 29 with Whittaker also showcasing superior wrestling skills.
Whittaker lost his belt when knocked out by Nigerian-New Zealander Israel Adesanya (19-0) in October last year.
This was a welcome return to form for the Australian, who had questioned his future in the sport because of the grind of training.
“He felt me out. In the first round he caught me, he didn’t do that again,” Whittaker said.
“I had to really adapt on the go. It was such a dynamic fight. Things went his way then my way. I just got my head down and that got me across the line,” he said.
Earlier, two veteran Brazilian light heavyweights rolled back the years with 38-year-old Mauricio Rua (27-11-1) taking a split decision, 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 win over 44-year-old fellow Brazilian Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (23-10).
The main card opened with a glimpse into the possible future of the UFC welterweight division. Swede Khamzat “Borz” Chimaev (8-0) made it two wins in two weeks on Fight Island with a first-round knockout of Northern Ireland’s Rhys McKee (10-3-1).
In other bouts, Fabricio Werdum beat Alexander Gustafsson in the first round of their heavyweight fight, Carla Esparza bested Marina Rodriguez in the women’s strawweight, Paul Craig beat Gadzhimurad Antigulov in the light heavyweight division, and in the welterweight division Alex Oliveira defeated Peter Sobotta and Khamzat Chimaev beat Rhys McKee.
Additional reporting by staff writer
A world championship figure skater has urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to do more to protect vulnerable young girls after detailing how she and others suffered abuse inside the Chinese system. Jessica Shuran Yu, who was born, raised and trained in China, and competed in the 2017 World Championships for Singapore before helping to coach junior skaters, said that a “culture of physical discipline” was common in the country, with athletes also frequently criticized as “lazy,” “stupid,” “retarded,” “useless” and “fat.” She was regularly hit with a plastic skate guard after she made mistakes, Yu said, adding that another punishment involved
Chinese state TV has taken English Premier League matches off the air, bringing the lucrative world of professional soccer into the increasingly fraught relations between Beijing and London. China Central Television (CCTV), which has the rights to broadcast Premier League matches, is not showing the remainder of the season, a person familiar with the decision said. The match between Liverpool and Chelsea was not aired as planned yesterday and the final round of this season’s matches due to be played on Sunday no longer appear on CCTV’s program schedule. The move comes amid a deterioration of ties, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s
Kyle Busch was hit with a wave of backlash when he griped about drivers who lack the experience to race at NASCAR’s top level. This was last year, after the opening race of the playoffs at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, when Busch ran into the back of Garrett Smithley, who was 12 laps down. “We’re at the top echelon of motorsports, and we’ve got guys who have never won Late Model races running on the race track,” Busch said. “It’s pathetic. They don’t know where to go.” Busch’s point was lost in his delivery and he was quickly painted as an entitled champion
A host of former Australian gymnasts have gone public with accounts of physical, mental and emotional abuse in the sport, which left at least one young athlete contemplating suicide. Their decision to highlight the “dark and horrible” abuse follows the release of the documentary Athlete A, charting investigations into USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who was jailed for life in 2018 after abusing more than 250 athletes. While none of the Australian allegations involves sexual impropriety, they detail body-shaming, neglect and manipulation, prompting Gymnastics Australia to issue an open letter on Wednesday praising those who had gone public. “At my supposed peak I