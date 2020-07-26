Yamaha riders Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi led the pack in Friday’s two free practice sessions ahead of today’s Andalucia MotoGP in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain.
Vinales, who finished second in last weekend’s delayed opening race of the season at the same circuit, posted a time of 1 minute, 37.063 seconds to beat Italian teammate Rossi, who finished 0.142 seconds back in second.
Championship leader Fabio Quartararo had a disappointing day on his Yamaha-SRT, finishing 14th.
Photo: AFP
“I feel comfortable with the bike. I think we made an improvement compared to last week,” said Vinales, after shrugging off temperatures pushing 35°C. “I think this is a good test for us. We never raced at the same track twice in a row. The most important thing is to understand how we do better on race day.”
Reigning world champion Marc Marquez did not take part in Friday’s sessions, although he has been declared fit to race, despite a broken arm.
On Tuesday, Marquez had surgery on his arm after crashing heavily in the Spanish Grand Prix opener on Sunday last week.
He was to attempt to set a competitive time in yesterday’s practice.
Compatriot Alex Rins (Suzuki) and Cal Crutchlow (Honda-LCR) took part in practice, despite also suffering injuries in the opener.
Rins, who had dislocated his shoulder, was 21st fastest, just behind Crutchlow who had fractured his wrist.
Crutchlow had also required surgery, conducted on Tuesday at the same hospital in Barcelona where Marquez was treated.
Rossi, a seven-time world champion in the elite class, did not finish last weekend’s race due to a technical issue.
Not surprisingly, he was not getting too carried away by Friday’s run.
“As always, Saturday morning will be crucial. It will be very important to find the right spot to make the right lap time to stay in the top 10,” said the Italian veteran who is in his final season as a Yamaha factory rider. “We’ll have to try. I feel better with the bike compared to last week. We have to work because in some corners I’m not fantastic. But anyway, it was a positive day.”
Two more free practice sessions and qualifying were scheduled for yesterday, while the race is to be held today.
A world championship figure skater has urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to do more to protect vulnerable young girls after detailing how she and others suffered abuse inside the Chinese system. Jessica Shuran Yu, who was born, raised and trained in China, and competed in the 2017 World Championships for Singapore before helping to coach junior skaters, said that a “culture of physical discipline” was common in the country, with athletes also frequently criticized as “lazy,” “stupid,” “retarded,” “useless” and “fat.” She was regularly hit with a plastic skate guard after she made mistakes, Yu said, adding that another punishment involved
Chinese state TV has taken English Premier League matches off the air, bringing the lucrative world of professional soccer into the increasingly fraught relations between Beijing and London. China Central Television (CCTV), which has the rights to broadcast Premier League matches, is not showing the remainder of the season, a person familiar with the decision said. The match between Liverpool and Chelsea was not aired as planned yesterday and the final round of this season’s matches due to be played on Sunday no longer appear on CCTV’s program schedule. The move comes amid a deterioration of ties, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s
Kyle Busch was hit with a wave of backlash when he griped about drivers who lack the experience to race at NASCAR’s top level. This was last year, after the opening race of the playoffs at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, when Busch ran into the back of Garrett Smithley, who was 12 laps down. “We’re at the top echelon of motorsports, and we’ve got guys who have never won Late Model races running on the race track,” Busch said. “It’s pathetic. They don’t know where to go.” Busch’s point was lost in his delivery and he was quickly painted as an entitled champion
A host of former Australian gymnasts have gone public with accounts of physical, mental and emotional abuse in the sport, which left at least one young athlete contemplating suicide. Their decision to highlight the “dark and horrible” abuse follows the release of the documentary Athlete A, charting investigations into USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who was jailed for life in 2018 after abusing more than 250 athletes. While none of the Australian allegations involves sexual impropriety, they detail body-shaming, neglect and manipulation, prompting Gymnastics Australia to issue an open letter on Wednesday praising those who had gone public. “At my supposed peak I