Inter’s goalless draw with ACF Fiorentina on Wednesday left Juventus needing just one more win to claim a ninth consecutive Serie A title.
Antonio Conte’s Inter are third, one point behind second-placed Atalanta BC and seven behind Juve with three games to play, despite having dominated for long periods in the rain at San Siro.
“Second place is for losers,” said Conte, who coached Juventus to three of their eight consecutive titles, and then went on to win the English Premier League and FA Cup with Chelsea.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“I understand that there are those who are satisfied with this, but for me it is meaningless,” he said. “When you lose points, it means that there are shortcomings.”
A Romelu Lukaku header hit the woodwork after 18 minutes and Alexis Sanchez also missed a good chance just after halftime.
Fiorentina goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano pulled off a string of saves, denying Nicolo Barella and Lukaku from close range.
Inter’s place in the UEFA Champions League next season is assured, but they could finish as low as fourth, with SS Lazio four points back ahead of their match with 13th-placed Cagliari yesterday.
“This year we have reaped less than what we have sown,” Conte said. “We’re trying to work on the mentality and increase the killer instinct, which a great team must have to fight for something important, but I’m happy that the players are disappointed with the result, because it means that my work is having an impact.”
Conte took over at Inter in the summer last year, hoping to lead the team to their first league title since 2009-2010, the year of their unprecedented treble under Jose Mourinho.
Elsewhere, AS Roma moved back into fifth place ahead of AC Milan, who beat US Sassuolo on Tuesday, after routing already-relegated SPAL 6-1.
Bruno Peres scored a second-half brace, with Carles Perez scoring his first Serie A goal for the visitors. Nikola Kalinic and Nicolo Zaniolo were also on target.
Zaniolo’s goal in the final minute was a superb individual run and finish, and it came after rumors of the rising star’s involvement in a dressing room bust-up.
Roma are two points ahead of Milan, with the two teams already assured of a spot in the UEFA Europa League next season.
SSC Napoli were seventh, three points further back, after falling 2-1 at Parma.
Gianluca Caprari and Dejan Kulusevski ended a miserable run for Parma in a match in which all three goals were scored from the penalty spot.
A run of six defeats and one draw in Parma’s previous seven matches was brought to an end thanks to the two spot-kicks, which came late in each half.
It was a second loss since the resumption of the league for Gennaro Gattuso’s Napoli, who have already qualified for the Europa League after winning the Coppa Italia.
At the bottom of the table, Genoa beat city rivals UC Sampdoria 2-1 to stay four points ahead of US Lecce, who occupy the final relegation place.
Lecce beat Brescia 3-1 to condemn their opponents to Serie B next season.
Torino edged closer to safety after drawing 1-1 with Hellas Verona.
A world championship figure skater has urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to do more to protect vulnerable young girls after detailing how she and others suffered abuse inside the Chinese system. Jessica Shuran Yu, who was born, raised and trained in China, and competed in the 2017 World Championships for Singapore before helping to coach junior skaters, said that a “culture of physical discipline” was common in the country, with athletes also frequently criticized as “lazy,” “stupid,” “retarded,” “useless” and “fat.” She was regularly hit with a plastic skate guard after she made mistakes, Yu said, adding that another punishment involved
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) yesterday revealed plans to cull South African teams and Argentina’s Jaguares from Super Rugby next year, in what would be a ruthless shake-up for the competition. NZR’s planned revamp of the flagship southern hemisphere club tournament would contain New Zealand’s five existing teams, two to four from Australia and one newcomer from the Pacific, giving the sprawling competition a strong trans-Tasman focus. South Africa, which cofounded Super Rugby in 1996 with Australia and New Zealand, would see its five teams dumped, along with the Buenos Aires-based Jaguares. NZR chief executive Mark Robinson blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the “extremely
Kyle Busch was hit with a wave of backlash when he griped about drivers who lack the experience to race at NASCAR’s top level. This was last year, after the opening race of the playoffs at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, when Busch ran into the back of Garrett Smithley, who was 12 laps down. “We’re at the top echelon of motorsports, and we’ve got guys who have never won Late Model races running on the race track,” Busch said. “It’s pathetic. They don’t know where to go.” Busch’s point was lost in his delivery and he was quickly painted as an entitled champion
The COVID-19 pandemic has turned sport on its head and nowhere more so than in tennis, where the often-controversial Nick Kyrgios has been anointed as “St Nick” for his moral leadership during the crisis. Best known for his flamboyant persona and spectacular on-court tantrums, Kyrgios has long been a provocative and polarizing figure as he racked up a string of fines and bans. However, the combustible Australian has shown a different side over the past few weeks as he took Novak Djokovic and other top players to task for their “stupidity” and risky behavior. It followed the world No. 1’s decision to press