Klopp delighted as Liverpool lift trophy

READY TO PARTY: Juergen Klopp promised the fans a parade through the city once restrictions are lifted after watching his side win an eight-goal thriller at Anfield

AFP, LIVERPOOL and MANCHESTER, England





Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp on Wednesday said that having the opportunity to lift the English Premier League trophy at Anfield meant the world to him, despite having to do so in an empty stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Reds sealed a first top-flight title for 30 years last month, but had to wait until after a thrilling 5-3 win over Chelsea in their final home game of the season to lift the trophy.

“You make the best of what you can,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “Today our families are allowed to be there, which is incredible. It means the world to me. Everything would be better with fans, but for months we knew that would be impossible. A few months ago I thought it was impossible that we play football.”

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, center top, and his teammates celebrate with the English Premier League trophy at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

“I couldn’t be happier to be honest, it would be perfect if the stadium would be full, but we cannot change it,” he said. “What we tried to do is make it clear to the people that we really do it for them. It’s an absolutely great moment.”

Despite pleas for fans to stay away, supporters crowded around the stadium even prior to kickoff, while the second half was accompanied by the constant crackling of fireworks lit by fans outside the ground.

On the pitch, Klopp’s men ensured a memorable night was accompanied by a positive result after just two wins in five games since they clinched the title and the German again promised the fans a proper party with a parade planned through the city once restrictions are lifted.

“You have to prepare for a party,” Klopp said. “When, I don’t know, when this virus is gone, then we will have a party all together.”

The result had far bigger consequences for Chelsea, as they slipped to fourth place, leaving Frank Lampard’s team still needing a point at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League.

“It’s huge, we know the situation,” Lampard said. “It’s in our hands to get a result against a very good Wolves team.”

Earlier, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urged his Manchester United players to seize a “fantastic opportunity” to qualify for the Champions League after Mason Greenwood rescued a 1-1 draw against West Ham United at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer’s side fell behind to Michail Antonio’s penalty in the first half, but teenage forward Greenwood struck after halftime to lift his side into third place.

No teenager has ever scored more goals in a single season in all competitions for Manchester United than Greenwood, whose 17th of the season moved him level with George Best, Brian Kidd and Wayne Rooney.

“He’s bailed us out a few times and he’s done it again,” Solskjaer said. “He’s been absolutely top class ever since we gave him an opportunity. He trusts himself that his talent, his qualities, attributes, they actually work at the highest level.”

Manchester United would finish in the top four if they draw or win in their decisive showdown with fifth-placed Leicester City on Sunday.

“When we started after the lockdown, we had to go for it. We had to go for goal-difference, we had to go for points,” Solskjaer said. “The effort has been fantastic and the results have been fantastic.”

“Going into halftime we knew that wasn’t the result we wanted, but you can’t expect to turn teams over like we needed to have a different scenario for Sunday,” he said. “We’ve given ourselves a fantastic opportunity and a great starting point for Sunday.”

Manchester United can also qualify for Europe’s elite club competition if they win the UEFA Europa League next month.