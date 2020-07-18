Real Madrid claim 34th La Liga title

BARCA LOSE: Lionel Messi said things have to change at the club and there would be a lot of anger over what happened as they prepare for the Champions League

AFP, MADRID





Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal that clinched the title with one game to spare.

Benzema’s double included a second-half penalty at the empty Alfredo di Stefano Stadium as Madrid moved seven points clear to end Barcelona’s two-year hold on the trophy.

Barca had to prevail against CA Osasuna at home and hope Madrid slipped up, but their fading challenge ended with a 2-1 defeat at Camp Nou, despite a brilliant Lionel Messi free-kick.

Real Madrid celebrate with the La Liga trophy after claiming the title with their win over Villarreal at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in Valdebebas, Spain, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

It means that Madrid claim their third La Liga title in 12 years, after a relentless run of form since Spanish soccer resumed on June 11 following a COVID-19 lockdown.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have won 10 games out 10 since the restart. They have conceded four goals in that time and never been behind in a match.

“For me this is one of the best days in my professional career,” Zidane said. “After lockdown and everything, it’s astonishing.”

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema controls the ball during their La Liga match against Villarreal in Valdebebas, Spain, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Madrid have also been awarded five penalties during the run-in, some of them controversially, and this one caused a stir too as Sergio Ramos tried to roll the ball to Benzema, who finished, but had entered the area too early.

Much to Villarreal’s irritation, Madrid were allowed to retake and this time Benzema made no mistake, before Vicente Iborra headed in what proved a late consolation.

“It’s a prize for all the work we’ve done, this is the reward,” Ramos said. “We have one more match and we want to win 11 out of 11.”

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane holds the trophy after they were confirmed La Liga winners with victory against Villarreal in Valdebebas, Spain, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

After three months away, Barcelona had returned sitting top of the table, but draws against Sevilla, struggling RC Celta de Vigo and Atletico Madrid allowed Madrid to take charge.

Barca were also in first place when they sacked Ernesto Valverde in January and while the club’s problems go deeper than their coach, Quique Setien’s position will come under scrutiny.

“Things have to change,” Messi said. “Everyone here in the club will be feeling very angry about what has happened this season and that’s normal. The players feel like that too.”

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi reacts during their La Liga match against CA Osasuna at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

“We have to be self-critical, starting with the players, but across the whole club,” he said.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu this week said that Setien would remain in charge for next month’s Champions League tie against SSC Napoli, but the coach’s decision to leave Luis Suarez out of the starting line-up for a second consecutive game will raise questions.

RCD Mallorca’s hopes of survival are over after they lost 2-1 at home to Granada, but Alaves guaranteed their safety by winning 2-1 against Real Betis Balompie.

With RCD Espanyol already down, the final relegation spot will be between Celta Vigo, who lost 3-2 against Levante UD, and CD Leganes, who beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0.

Elsewhere, Sociedad Deportiva Eibar beat Real Valladolid 3-1, Atletico Madrid defeated Getafe 2-0, Real Sociedad and Sevilla played out a goalless draw and Valencia beat Espanyol 1-0.