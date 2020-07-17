ASEAN Basketball League ends season due to coronavirus

Staff writer, with CNA





The ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) has officially ended its 2019-2020 season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league said in a statement yesterday.

The season, which began on Nov. 16 last year, has been ended ahead of schedule because there are no safe ways to complete the campaign, according to the league, which is comprised of 10 teams from East Asia and Southeast Asia, including Taiwan’s Formosa Dreamers and Taipei Fubon Braves.

“The league recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present significant challenges to our operation and the safety of everyone, thus rendering completion of the league improbable,” ABL board member Wee Siew Kim said.

The season, which saw the league tip off its 10th year, is to be categorized as incomplete without a champion, the league said, adding that it is setting its sights on next season.

The league initially suspended all fixtures on March 13, but continued to explore a number of options to complete the season.

However, its operations were considerably affected by border closures and lockdowns to contain the coronavirus.

Prior to the suspension, the Formosa Dreamers (8-6) were in fourth place, while the Taipei Fubon Braves (9-8) were in fifth.