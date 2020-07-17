The ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) has officially ended its 2019-2020 season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league said in a statement yesterday.
The season, which began on Nov. 16 last year, has been ended ahead of schedule because there are no safe ways to complete the campaign, according to the league, which is comprised of 10 teams from East Asia and Southeast Asia, including Taiwan’s Formosa Dreamers and Taipei Fubon Braves.
“The league recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present significant challenges to our operation and the safety of everyone, thus rendering completion of the league improbable,” ABL board member Wee Siew Kim said.
The season, which saw the league tip off its 10th year, is to be categorized as incomplete without a champion, the league said, adding that it is setting its sights on next season.
The league initially suspended all fixtures on March 13, but continued to explore a number of options to complete the season.
However, its operations were considerably affected by border closures and lockdowns to contain the coronavirus.
Prior to the suspension, the Formosa Dreamers (8-6) were in fourth place, while the Taipei Fubon Braves (9-8) were in fifth.
Kamaru Usman put on a Fight Island masterclass yesterday to retain his UFC welterweight world title by grinding down a brave Jorge Masvidal in Abu Dhabi. “I’m at the top of the mountain and everyone’s looking at me,” said the 33-year-old Usman after scoring a unanimous points decision 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 on the three judges’ cards. The Nigerian-American Usman (17-1) looked the fresher fighter, with Masvidal (35-14) having taken the UFC251 headline bout at just six days’ notice when Brazil’s Gilbert Burns (19-3) tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to travel. The Las Vegas-based UFC pulled off a power-packed schedule with
MONKEYS ALSO WIN: The Rakuten Monkeys kept the Brothers from the first-half title as they dominated the Uni-President Lions, scoring four in the fourth The CTBC Brothers still need another win to clinch the first-half CPBL title, despite thrashing the hapless Fubon Guardians 17-0 yesterday, after the Rakuten Monkeys beat the Uni-President Lions 9-2. Fans of CTBC Brothers were hoping to celebrate the first-half title, with a crowd of more than 10,000 packed into the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium for their home game against the Guardians. The figure was an attendance record for this year, when baseball and most other major sports events worldwide have been played in empty venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Entering the game, CTBC had pushed their magic number down to 2, meaning
The imagery evoked by Dana White’s idea was undeniably intoxicating: An octagon perched amid swaying palm trees on a white-sand beach, waves lapping at the canvas while mixed martial arts fighters traded blows in the tropical sun. A few months later, the project that came to be known as Fight Island is real and ready for competition. While Fight Island is not exactly the idyllic scene evoked by its name, the octagon inside an air-conditioned arena on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island also sits inside a bubble that seems highly unlikely to burst. “It’s the biggest thing we’ve ever undertaken,” White said. “I’m always
The MLB has its answer to penalty kicks, overtimes and shootouts, and it figures to stir just as much debate as all those other tiebreakers as it is to start each extra inning in its abbreviated, 60-game season by putting a runner on second base. The rule has been used since 2018 in the minor leagues, where it created more action and settled games sooner. “It’s like ‘arena baseball,’” said Scott Thorman, who managed the Kansas City Royals’ Single-A Carolina League affiliate in Wilmington, Delaware, last season. Those words might cause traditionalists to shudder. “I haven’t met anyone so far that likes it,” Washington