Van Dijk takes blame for Liverpool miss

‘WE MOVE ON’: Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk’s wayward backpass went straight to Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette, who rounded Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker to score

AFP, LONDON





Virgil van Dijk has taken the responsibility for an uncharacteristic error that cost Liverpool the chance to set a Premier League points record as Arsenal on Wednesday came from behind to beat the champions 2-1.

Just a third league defeat of the season for Juergen Klopp’s players means that the Reds can no longer match Manchester City’s record 100 points from two seasons ago.

Sadio Mane put Liverpool in front as the visitors dominated for the first 30 minutes at the empty Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, top, goes past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, bottom, in their Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium in London on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

However, Van Dijk’s wayward backpass went straight to Alexandre Lacazette, who rounded Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker to slot home in the 32nd minute.

Becker was guilty of an equally costly blunder when his pass out was intercepted by Lacazette and he picked out 20-year-old Reiss Nelson for a cool close-range finish.

“If you give the goals away like we did today, including myself, you get what you deserve,” Van Dijk said.

Liverpool have dropped points in four of their seven games since the league’s restart, compared with just two prior to the shutdown.

However, Van Dijk said there was no shortage of motivation after clinching a first Premier League title in 30 years.

“It’s too easy to say that,” he added. “If you watch the game, until I made the mistake there was nothing wrong. I take the blame for it. I take it as a man and we move on.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s mind appeared to be focused on tomorrow’s FA Cup semi-final against his former side, Manchester City, as he left top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the bench among five changes from defeat in the north London derby to Tottenham Hotspur.

However, victory kept the Gunners’ chances of European soccer next season alive by moving up to ninth and within two points of seventh-placed Tottenham.

“To put a defeat away before a semi-final, it’s good medicine,” Arteta said of his side bouncing back. “To beat this team, you know how many good things you have to have. You have to have moments in the game where you take your chances, you have to defend in many moments the way we did tonight, and you need a bit of luck — and today we had all of that.”

By contrast, Liverpool were at full strength, except for the absence of injured captain Jordan Henderson, and it showed for the first half an hour as the visitors’ dominated.

Liverpool deservedly took the lead in the 20th minute with a slick move, as Andy Robertson provided his 10th assist in the league this season with a low cross that was met on the stretch by Mane.

However, Klopp blamed a lack of concentration after going ahead for two rare slack moments that cost them the match.

“Twice [there was a] massive lack of concentration,” the German said. “We did a lot of things well, but you cannot win football games when you concede goals like these.”

Lacazette pounced on just Van Dijk’s second error leading to a goal in 88 Premier League games since his move from Southampton in January 2018 to score his third goal in four games.

The signings of Van Dijk and Alisson transformed Liverpool’s defensive record under Klopp, but the Brazilian then followed his teammate’s example by gifting away possession to Lacazette and the Frenchman’s cross was dispatched by Nelson for his first league goal.

Liverpool were camped in Arsenal’s half for the second 45 minutes, but found no way through to see the chance of surpassing City’s centurions slip away.