Collin Morikawa hangs on to claim second tour victory

Reuters





Collin Morikawa on Sunday narrowly avoided another playoff heartbreak, defeating Justin Thomas in a tight contest at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio.

The 23-year-old, who suffered a playoff loss at the Charles Schwab Challenge last month, hung on to claim his second PGA Tour win in just 24 starts after fellow American Thomas bogeyed on 16 and 18 to send the pair into extra play.

“Justin wasn’t going to give it to me. He was fighting through the entire day,” Morikawa said after clinching the win. “I’m excited right now, I’m so happy.”

Collin Morikawa of the US plays a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole in the final round of the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Tied at 19-under after four rounds, the pair put on a putting masterclass on the first playoff hole for birdies, with Thomas letting out a roar after sinking a more than 50-foot putt.

However, Thomas, the 2017 PGA Championship winner who had been flawless through the first three rounds at Muirfield Village Golf Club, missed the fairway on the third playoff hole and got stuck behind a tree, and it was Morikawa who kept his nerve for the win.

“Those three holes were a grind, obviously Justin making that birdie putt on that first playoff hole, I had to make it, or else we go home again,” Morikawa said. “I just got a little more comfortable throughout the playoff... Two playoffs now and finally got one done.”

It was a bitter loss for Thomas, who had a two-stroke lead over Norwegian Viktor Hovland going into the final round and had appeared nearly unstoppable as only the third player ever to go bogey-free through 54 holes at Muirfield.

“I just can’t beat myself up, although it’s going to be pretty hard not to, at least the rest of this afternoon,” Thomas said. “I just need to execute better.”

Third-placed Hovland, who has not finished outside the top 25 since the PGA Tour returned, called the tournament “a learning experience.”

Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung finished tied for 48th place on three-under after carding a 70.

Additional reporting by staff writer