Chelsea hold place in the top four of the Premier League

AFP, LONDON





Chelsea held their place in the Premier League’s top four by bouncing back to beat Watford 3-0 on Saturday after Manchester United briefly powered past them with a 5-2 rout of struggling AFC Bournemouth.

Third-placed Leicester City also got back on track with Jamie Vardy reaching 100 top-flight goals in a comfortable 3-0 win against Crystal Palace, while Arsenal dealt a blow to Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Champions League chase by winning 2-0 at Molineux Stadium.

United’s front four of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood, who netted twice, were all on the scoresheet as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men hit five goals in a home Premier League game for the first time since 2011.

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, left, reacts after missing a chance to score during their Premier League match against Watford at Stamford Bridge in London on Saturday. Photo: AFP

“Confidence is sky high. You get energy and confidence by performances and results and we are getting that at the minute,” said Solskjaer, who is feeling the benefits of a 16-match unbeaten run. “I have enjoyed the last few games to be honest and it is healthy. You don’t age as quickly.”

Bournemouth are moving fast in the other direction as they remain second from the bottom and the Cherries’ defensive problems were quickly exposed after they took a shock 16th-minute lead through Junior Stanislas.

Greenwood got the comeback started as he smashed home from Fernandes’ pass before Rashford, from the penalty spot, and Martial, with a stunning shot into the top corner, scored their 20th goals of the season.

Granada striker Roberto Soldado, right, and Valencia midfielder Eliaquim Mangala vie for the ball during their La Liga match at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes in Granada, Spain, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“Mason is one of the best if not the best finisher I have worked with and seen,” Solskjaer said. “He is so calm. He knows where to finish if it is on the training ground, here or in his garden at home.”

Bournemouth were given hope when Josh King scored from the spot after Eric Bailly handled inside his own box just four minutes after coming on as a halftime substitute, but there was no stopping Solskjaer’s men going forward and Greenwood restored their two-goal cushion with another powerful drive, this time on his weaker right foot, before Fernandes then capped another influential display with a fine free-kick.

LA LIGA

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon reacts during their Serie A match against Torino at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Saturday. Photo: AP

AFP, MADRID

Valencia’s disappointing end to the season continued on Saturday as they conceded an 86th-minute equalizer to draw 2-2 away against Granada in La Liga.

Earlier, RC Celta de Vigo’s emergency signing Nolito scored his second goal since returning to the club last month, but it was not enough for victory against Real Betis Balompie.

Nolito’s free-kick set Celta up for a valuable home victory at Balaidos only for Zouhair Feddal to smash in a Betis equalizer 11 minutes from the end to seal a 1-1 draw.

Valladolid climbed a point above Betis after they beat Alaves 1-0.

SERIE A

AFP, MILAN

Gianluigi Buffon set a new Serie A appearances record on Saturday as Juventus beat Torino 4-1 in the Turin derby to move seven points clear at the top of the table after nearest challengers SS Lazio lost to a Zlatan Ibrahimovic-inspired AC Milan.

The 42-year-old goalkeeper passed the previous record of 647 appearances he jointly held with AC Milan great Paolo Maldini as he started the game at the Allianz Stadium.

“Maybe... He definitely won’t beat the record for scoring goals, though,” coach Maurizio Sarri told Sky Sport Italia when asked if Buffon could still play the 35 games he needs to equal Alessandro del Piero’s overall record total of Juventus appearances.

Sarri’s men moved further clear of second-placed Lazio, who were beaten 3-0 by Milan at the Stadio Olimpico.

Elsewhere, US Sassuolo beat US Lecce 4-2.