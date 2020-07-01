A small group of players, including Nationals slugger Ryan Zimmerman and Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond, have announced they plan to sit out this season. The Minnesota Twins have shuffled their on-field staff to protect the health of some of their older coaches.
As major league baseball lurches toward a start later this month during the COVID-19 pandemic, roster flexibility and organizational depth are key.
Zimmerman, who last week told The Associated Press that he was still deciding whether to play this year, ultimately said that having three young children, including a newborn, and a mother at higher risk because of multiple sclerosis, factored into his decision.
Photo: Geoff Burke-USA Today
“Given the unusual nature of the season, this is the best decision for me and my family,” Zimmerman said.
The 35-year-old, who has been with the Nationals since 2005, said that he still is deciding on his future beyond this season.
Desmond cited his family as one reason why he decided to stay home for the upcoming 60-game season, but the slugger also mentioned a myriad of issues within baseball, including racism, sexism and homophobia.
“With a pregnant wife and four young children who have lots of questions about what’s going on in the world, home is where I need to be right now,” the 34-year-old wrote on Instagram. “Home for my wife, Chelsey. Home to help. Home to guide. Home to answer my older three boys’ questions about Coronavirus and Civil Rights and life. Home to be their Dad.”
The Twins on Monday confirmed that 68-year-old bullpen coach Bob McClure and 66-year-old major league coach Bill Evers would not be in the clubhouse at the start of this season because of health concerns. Both are to stay with the organization to help in altered roles.
“I think we all know that we’re making the right decision, but that doesn’t mean it feels good,” Baldelli said. “It’s very, very challenging to even think about these sorts of things and have these conversations.”
However, they are exactly the conversations that are being had across the MLB landscape.
Defending World Series champions the Nationals are to begin their title defense without Zimmerman and pitcher Joe Ross, who also declined to play because of health concerns.
“We are 100 percent supportive of their decision to not play this year,” Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said. “We will miss their presence in the clubhouse and their contributions on the field.”
The fragility of baseball’s health situation has been apparent for the past few weeks.
The Philadelphia Phillies had a COVID-19 outbreak at their spring training facility in Clearwater, Florida, earlier this month. Seven players and five staff members tested positive.
Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said that the team was “fortunate that none of the cases, player or staff, have been especially serious.”
“What is eye-opening to a lot of us is how quickly it spread even in an environment where we were on the extreme end of caution,” Klentak said. “The facility in Clearwater was pretty airtight in terms of staggering times of players reporting to work out, cleaning the facilities in between. Truthfully, it was frustrating to some players how strict it was and yet the outbreak still happened.”
Egypt’s musclemen are frustrated with working out at home due to COVID-19 restrictions and are raring to get back to grueling routines at their gyms, where they also earn a living. With massive biceps and a gleaming six-pack, 33-year-old Mohamed Ali — who goes by his nickname Asab, a reference in Arabic to his bulging veins — is a personal trainer and veteran participant of several bodybuilding championships with Egypt’s national team, which has a history of garnering gold medals on the world stage. However, at his home in a gated community in eastern Cairo, Asab said that he was not in
STANDINGS: The Uni-President Lions’ victory pushed the CTBC Brothers to first place after they won their third straight game, beating the Fubon Guardians 6-3 The big bats of the Uni-President Lions were on fire in the CPBL yesterday as they crushed the Rakuten Monkeys 21-5 in Taoyuan, with outfielder Lin An-ko driving in seven runs on five hits and two homers. The result enabled the CTBC Brothers to take the No. 1 spot after they beat the Fubon Guardians 6-3. It was a highlight reel for the Taiwanese-Argentinian star Lin, who drilled two homers amid a heated home-run race between himself, now on 16 for the season, and Lions teammate Su Chih-chieh, who is on 18. Lin performed outstandingly, collecting five hits at six at-bats to drive
GERMAN LEADER: Liverpool’s 19th English title, one behind Manchester United’s record of 20, owes much to the transformational impact of coach Juergen Klopp Liverpool on Thursday ended a 30-year wait for the English title as they were crowned Premier League champions, triggering jubilant scenes as fans ignored social distancing measures to celebrate uproariously. Juergen Klopp’s men sealed a 19th league title with a record seven games remaining after Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat of second-placed Manchester City left the defending champions an unbridgeable 23 points adrift. Liverpool’s first English title since 1989-1990 — delayed by the COVID-19 suspension — earns them their maiden trophy in the Premier League, which was introduced in 1992-1993 and has been won 13 times by their archrivals Manchester United. Klopp was in tears
‘NOT SURPRISING’: Andy Murray criticized Novak Djokovic for staging the Adria Tour without any precautions after the Serbian and other players tested positive for COVID-19 Andy Murray said he has low expectations on his latest return from injury despite winning his first match for seven months at the Battle of the Brits tournament on Tuesday. Murray, 33, is aiming to compete in a Grand Slam for the first time since January last year at the US and French Opens in the next few months. The Scot had career-saving hip surgery last year, before his latest long-term injury layoff due to a pelvic injury. Although his play showed plenty of rustiness, Murray was still too good for world No. 211 Liam Broady as he won 6-2, 6-2 at the