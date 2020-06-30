Johnson hangs on to claim his 21st title in Connecticut

A pair of bogeys on the back nine and a rain delay were not enough to derail Dustin Johnson, who on Sunday carded 19-under to win the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, by one stroke.

The 2016 US Open champion fended off fellow American Kevin Streelman after shooting a career-low 61 the previous day, claiming his 21st PGA Tour title to mark his 13th consecutive season with at least one victory.

“I’m definitely proud of myself for continuing the streak ... it was a long time between wins though — hopefully it won’t be that long for the next one,” Johnson said.

Dustin Johnson of the US hits a shot from a bunker on the 16th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

He narrowly avoided disaster on 15 when he was forced to remove his shoes and stand in a pond to hit his ball, which landed in the damp turf next to the water. He made par, only to bogey on the next hole, after rain forced a brief delay.

“Even though there’s no fans here, you can still feel the pressure,” the 36-year-old American said. “The rain delay didn’t help very much because then I actually had time to think about everything.”

Will Gordon of the US rocketed nine spots up the leaderboard to finish tied for third with Canadian Mackenzie Hughes.

Johnson, who finished second at both the Masters and the PGA Championship last year, failed to make the cut earlier this month at the Charles Schwab Challenge when the PGA Tour resumed after COVID-19 forced a three-month suspension.

Brendon Todd, who had been in the lead after a career low nine-under 61 in the third round, self-destructed on 12 with a triple-bogey and failed to recover, ending the tournament tied for 11th.

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy tied for 11th place at 13-under after a 67.

“There’s been some really good stuff in there, but then just some really stupid mistakes,” the Northern Irishman said.

