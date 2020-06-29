Chen Wei-yin of Taiwan becomes a free agent in US

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese pitcher Chen Wei-yin has become a free agent after being released this week by his Triple-A minor league team the Tacoma Rainiers, a Seattle Mariners organization.

Chen wrote on Facebook on Saturday that Seattle had been his top choice when he became a free agent in 2015 after leaving the Baltimore Orioles.

“It was like a dream come true for me when I finally got a chance to wear the Mariners’ uniform in 2020,” Chen wrote.

Then-Miami Marlins pitcher Chen Wei-yin of Taiwan winds up during their MLB game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19 last year. Photo: Richard Mackson / USA TODAY

“Although I won’t be able to play as a Mariner this season, I will always treasure this short yet wonderful moment,” he said, adding that hopefully his fans would support him wherever he goes.

Chen said that he would work with his agent to plan his next move.

However, he declined to say whether he would consider playing for professional teams in Japan or South Korea.

The Taiwanese player made his MLB debut on April 10, 2012, as a starting pitcher for the Orioles against the New York Yankees.

From there, he played four seasons with the team, before signing a five-year contract worth US$80 million with the Miami Marlins in 2016.

In November last year, Chen was designated for assignment and subsequently released by the organization.

He was picked up by the Mariners in early February and signed to a minor-league contract with the Rainiers, while also being invited to spring training. However, the COVID-19 pandemic meant Chen never got a chance to play for the team as the season was first suspended and then postponed until next month.

According to his MLB career stats on the Mariners’ Web site, Chen to date has recorded 59 wins against 51 losses, with a 4.18 ERA in 219 appearances, of which 170 were as starting pitcher.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees might face the Washington Nationals when the COVID-19-delayed season begins next month, a person familiar with the game told reporters on Saturday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because there has not been an official announcement.

Additional reporting by AP