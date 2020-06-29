Taiwanese pitcher Chen Wei-yin has become a free agent after being released this week by his Triple-A minor league team the Tacoma Rainiers, a Seattle Mariners organization.
Chen wrote on Facebook on Saturday that Seattle had been his top choice when he became a free agent in 2015 after leaving the Baltimore Orioles.
“It was like a dream come true for me when I finally got a chance to wear the Mariners’ uniform in 2020,” Chen wrote.
Photo: Richard Mackson / USA TODAY
“Although I won’t be able to play as a Mariner this season, I will always treasure this short yet wonderful moment,” he said, adding that hopefully his fans would support him wherever he goes.
Chen said that he would work with his agent to plan his next move.
However, he declined to say whether he would consider playing for professional teams in Japan or South Korea.
The Taiwanese player made his MLB debut on April 10, 2012, as a starting pitcher for the Orioles against the New York Yankees.
From there, he played four seasons with the team, before signing a five-year contract worth US$80 million with the Miami Marlins in 2016.
In November last year, Chen was designated for assignment and subsequently released by the organization.
He was picked up by the Mariners in early February and signed to a minor-league contract with the Rainiers, while also being invited to spring training. However, the COVID-19 pandemic meant Chen never got a chance to play for the team as the season was first suspended and then postponed until next month.
According to his MLB career stats on the Mariners’ Web site, Chen to date has recorded 59 wins against 51 losses, with a 4.18 ERA in 219 appearances, of which 170 were as starting pitcher.
Meanwhile, the New York Yankees might face the Washington Nationals when the COVID-19-delayed season begins next month, a person familiar with the game told reporters on Saturday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because there has not been an official announcement.
Additional reporting by AP
Fans at Taipei Municipal Stadium on Sunday witnessed the upset of the Taiwan Football Premier League season so far, as the bottom-of-the-table Red Lions pulled off a shock 2-0 win over reigning champions Tatung, while Taichung Futuro held on to first place with a narrow 1-0 win thanks to a disputed penalty. Tatung were among the frontrunners in pursuit of leaders Futuro, despite experiencing a slump in form after two straight defeats, and most people expected an easy victory over the Red Lions, who only picked up their first point when they held Hang Yuan to a scoreless draw the previous
Egypt’s musclemen are frustrated with working out at home due to COVID-19 restrictions and are raring to get back to grueling routines at their gyms, where they also earn a living. With massive biceps and a gleaming six-pack, 33-year-old Mohamed Ali — who goes by his nickname Asab, a reference in Arabic to his bulging veins — is a personal trainer and veteran participant of several bodybuilding championships with Egypt’s national team, which has a history of garnering gold medals on the world stage. However, at his home in a gated community in eastern Cairo, Asab said that he was not in
The Toronto Raptors arrived on Monday in southwest Florida, set to begin their preparations for next month’s restart of the NBA season. If the Raptors return to the NBA Finals, they could be in Florida for nearly four full months. The reigning NBA champions are later this week to start training for the season restart at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, making that school their home base until they head north to the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida, on about July 7. They landed on Monday afternoon in Fort Myers, then boarded buses for the team hotel. Toronto’s arrival comes as Florida
GERMAN LEADER: Liverpool’s 19th English title, one behind Manchester United’s record of 20, owes much to the transformational impact of coach Juergen Klopp Liverpool on Thursday ended a 30-year wait for the English title as they were crowned Premier League champions, triggering jubilant scenes as fans ignored social distancing measures to celebrate uproariously. Juergen Klopp’s men sealed a 19th league title with a record seven games remaining after Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat of second-placed Manchester City left the defending champions an unbridgeable 23 points adrift. Liverpool’s first English title since 1989-1990 — delayed by the COVID-19 suspension — earns them their maiden trophy in the Premier League, which was introduced in 1992-1993 and has been won 13 times by their archrivals Manchester United. Klopp was in tears