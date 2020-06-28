SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





FORMULA ONE

Hamilton blasts Ecclestone

World champion Lewis Hamilton on Friday labeled Bernie Ecclestone as “ignorant and uneducated” after the former Formula One supremo said that “black people are [sometimes] more racist than white.” Ecclestone had been asked to comment on Hamilton’s recent anti-racism initiatives. While praising the six-time world champion for his campaigning, 89-year-old Ecclestone said that he doubted that the creation of the driver’s Hamilton Commission, which hopes to steer more black youngsters into motor racing, would have any great effect. “I don’t think it’s going to do anything bad or good for Formula One,” he told CNN. “It’ll just make people think which is more important. I think that’s the same for everybody... In lots of cases, black people are more racist than what white people are,” he said. Hamilton hit back at Ecclestone. “Bernie is out of the sport and of a different generation, but this is exactly what is wrong — ignorant and uneducated comments which show how far we as a society need to go before real equality can happen,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram. “If someone who has run the sport for decades has such a lack of understanding of the deep-rooted issues we as black people deal with every day, how can we expect all the people who work under him to understand?” he wrote.

GOLF

Mickelson leads by one shot

Phil Mickelson on Friday used a solid finish to seize a one-shot lead following the second round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. Mickelson closed with a birdie at the last hole of the TPC River Highlands course for a seven-under-par 63 that brought him to 13 under on the week and one shot clear of first-round leader Mackenzie Hughes (68) and sponsor invite Will Gordon (62). Meanwhile, Denny McCarthy withdrew ahead of his second round after he became the third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19. Bud Cauley, who played the first round with McCarthy, tested negative twice, but withdrew as a precautionary measure, bringing the number of coronavirus-related withdrawals this week to seven.

TENNIS

Anisimova turns tide

Amanda Anisimova saved a match point en route to a 5-7, 7-5, 10-2 victory over fellow American Caroline Dolehide at the invitational women’s tennis tournament in Charleston, South Carolina. Anisimova, 18, was staring at defeat when she trailed 5-7, 3-5 against her hard-hitting opponent, but the 2019 French Open semi-finalist blasted a forehand down the line to save match point and turned the tide, eventually triumphing in a 10-point tiebreaker. “That’s why I miss being out here, just trying to face challenges and get yourself back together mentally as quick as possible,” said Anisimova, who won 25 of the match’s final 28 points.

SOCCER

Fans ordered to go home

Police issued a dispersal order on Friday after crowds gathered for a second consecutive night at Liverpool’s center near the Mersey Ferry terminal to celebrate their team’s Premier League title win. “I am really concerned about scenes at Pier Head tonight. I appreciate LFC fans want to celebrate but please, for your own safety, and that of others, go home and celebrate at home,” Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson wrote on Twitter.