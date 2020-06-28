FORMULA ONE
Hamilton blasts Ecclestone
World champion Lewis Hamilton on Friday labeled Bernie Ecclestone as “ignorant and uneducated” after the former Formula One supremo said that “black people are [sometimes] more racist than white.” Ecclestone had been asked to comment on Hamilton’s recent anti-racism initiatives. While praising the six-time world champion for his campaigning, 89-year-old Ecclestone said that he doubted that the creation of the driver’s Hamilton Commission, which hopes to steer more black youngsters into motor racing, would have any great effect. “I don’t think it’s going to do anything bad or good for Formula One,” he told CNN. “It’ll just make people think which is more important. I think that’s the same for everybody... In lots of cases, black people are more racist than what white people are,” he said. Hamilton hit back at Ecclestone. “Bernie is out of the sport and of a different generation, but this is exactly what is wrong — ignorant and uneducated comments which show how far we as a society need to go before real equality can happen,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram. “If someone who has run the sport for decades has such a lack of understanding of the deep-rooted issues we as black people deal with every day, how can we expect all the people who work under him to understand?” he wrote.
GOLF
Mickelson leads by one shot
Phil Mickelson on Friday used a solid finish to seize a one-shot lead following the second round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. Mickelson closed with a birdie at the last hole of the TPC River Highlands course for a seven-under-par 63 that brought him to 13 under on the week and one shot clear of first-round leader Mackenzie Hughes (68) and sponsor invite Will Gordon (62). Meanwhile, Denny McCarthy withdrew ahead of his second round after he became the third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19. Bud Cauley, who played the first round with McCarthy, tested negative twice, but withdrew as a precautionary measure, bringing the number of coronavirus-related withdrawals this week to seven.
TENNIS
Anisimova turns tide
Amanda Anisimova saved a match point en route to a 5-7, 7-5, 10-2 victory over fellow American Caroline Dolehide at the invitational women’s tennis tournament in Charleston, South Carolina. Anisimova, 18, was staring at defeat when she trailed 5-7, 3-5 against her hard-hitting opponent, but the 2019 French Open semi-finalist blasted a forehand down the line to save match point and turned the tide, eventually triumphing in a 10-point tiebreaker. “That’s why I miss being out here, just trying to face challenges and get yourself back together mentally as quick as possible,” said Anisimova, who won 25 of the match’s final 28 points.
SOCCER
Fans ordered to go home
Police issued a dispersal order on Friday after crowds gathered for a second consecutive night at Liverpool’s center near the Mersey Ferry terminal to celebrate their team’s Premier League title win. “I am really concerned about scenes at Pier Head tonight. I appreciate LFC fans want to celebrate but please, for your own safety, and that of others, go home and celebrate at home,” Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson wrote on Twitter.
Fans at Taipei Municipal Stadium on Sunday witnessed the upset of the Taiwan Football Premier League season so far, as the bottom-of-the-table Red Lions pulled off a shock 2-0 win over reigning champions Tatung, while Taichung Futuro held on to first place with a narrow 1-0 win thanks to a disputed penalty. Tatung were among the frontrunners in pursuit of leaders Futuro, despite experiencing a slump in form after two straight defeats, and most people expected an easy victory over the Red Lions, who only picked up their first point when they held Hang Yuan to a scoreless draw the previous
Egypt’s musclemen are frustrated with working out at home due to COVID-19 restrictions and are raring to get back to grueling routines at their gyms, where they also earn a living. With massive biceps and a gleaming six-pack, 33-year-old Mohamed Ali — who goes by his nickname Asab, a reference in Arabic to his bulging veins — is a personal trainer and veteran participant of several bodybuilding championships with Egypt’s national team, which has a history of garnering gold medals on the world stage. However, at his home in a gated community in eastern Cairo, Asab said that he was not in
The Toronto Raptors arrived on Monday in southwest Florida, set to begin their preparations for next month’s restart of the NBA season. If the Raptors return to the NBA Finals, they could be in Florida for nearly four full months. The reigning NBA champions are later this week to start training for the season restart at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, making that school their home base until they head north to the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida, on about July 7. They landed on Monday afternoon in Fort Myers, then boarded buses for the team hotel. Toronto’s arrival comes as Florida
‘NOT SURPRISING’: Andy Murray criticized Novak Djokovic for staging the Adria Tour without any precautions after the Serbian and other players tested positive for COVID-19 Andy Murray said he has low expectations on his latest return from injury despite winning his first match for seven months at the Battle of the Brits tournament on Tuesday. Murray, 33, is aiming to compete in a Grand Slam for the first time since January last year at the US and French Opens in the next few months. The Scot had career-saving hip surgery last year, before his latest long-term injury layoff due to a pelvic injury. Although his play showed plenty of rustiness, Murray was still too good for world No. 211 Liam Broady as he won 6-2, 6-2 at the