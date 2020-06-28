The Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday stepped up their bid to qualify for the Champions League as Leander Dendoncker sealed a 1-0 win at Aston Villa that lifted them into fifth place in the Premier League.
Manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s side made it three successive victories since the Premier League restart thanks to Dendoncker’s clinical finish in the second half.
The Wolves have yet to concede a goal following the COVID-19 hiatus and are now just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and three ahead of sixth-placed Manchester United.
Photo: Reuters
Chelsea and United have a game in hand on the Wolves due to their FA Cup involvement this weekend.
Yet with fifth place potentially offering Champions League qualification if second placed Manchester City’s European ban is upheld, Nuno’s men are firmly in contention to play in the continent’s elite club competition for the first time in 60 years.
The Wolves are unbeaten in eight league games and have won three successive top-flight away matches for the first time since 1980.
In contrast, their struggling midlands rivals Villa are without a win in eight league games and remain rooted in the relegation zone on goal difference.
Second bottom Villa have now played a game more than the teams around them and have just six matches left.
With fixtures against Liverpool and Manchester United up next, Dean Smith’s team are in serious danger of an immediate return to the Championship.
Smith had complained about the fixture schedule that saw his team playing for the fourth time in 11 days. His fears were confirmed when defender Matt Targett limped off with a leg injury after 10 minutes.
The Wolves were on top and Joao Moutinho’s free-kick was flicked goalwards by Raul Jimenez, but Orjan Nyland was well placed to save.
Matt Doherty led another threatening Wolves raid, the wing-back bursting into the Villa area to shoot into the side-netting.
Villa captain Jack Grealish was being deployed in a central midfield role rather than his usual wider position and he tested Rui Patricio with a low strike from the edge of the area.
Nyland had got away with a horrendous mistake in Villa’s first game of the Premier League restart when he carried the ball into his own net against Sheffield United, only for Hawk-Eye to fail to award the goal.
Luck was on Nyland’s side again when he threw the ball straight to Diogo Jota late in the first half, but the Wolves forward shot hurriedly over the bar with just the blundering keeper to beat.
Douglas Luiz was narrowly off target from long-range as Villa tried to change the momentum in the second half, but Nuno sent on Adama Traore after the break and the electric winger immediately made an impact.
Dancing through the Villa midfield, Traore found Jimenez and his raking pass reached Jonny, who teed up Dendoncker on the edge of the area.
Unleashing a perfectly-placed low drive, the Belgian midfielder beat Nyland in style for his fifth goal of the season.
Kortney Hause headed wide from Grealish’s free-kick, but Villa lacked the cutting edge to salvage a point.
Fans at Taipei Municipal Stadium on Sunday witnessed the upset of the Taiwan Football Premier League season so far, as the bottom-of-the-table Red Lions pulled off a shock 2-0 win over reigning champions Tatung, while Taichung Futuro held on to first place with a narrow 1-0 win thanks to a disputed penalty. Tatung were among the frontrunners in pursuit of leaders Futuro, despite experiencing a slump in form after two straight defeats, and most people expected an easy victory over the Red Lions, who only picked up their first point when they held Hang Yuan to a scoreless draw the previous
Egypt’s musclemen are frustrated with working out at home due to COVID-19 restrictions and are raring to get back to grueling routines at their gyms, where they also earn a living. With massive biceps and a gleaming six-pack, 33-year-old Mohamed Ali — who goes by his nickname Asab, a reference in Arabic to his bulging veins — is a personal trainer and veteran participant of several bodybuilding championships with Egypt’s national team, which has a history of garnering gold medals on the world stage. However, at his home in a gated community in eastern Cairo, Asab said that he was not in
The Toronto Raptors arrived on Monday in southwest Florida, set to begin their preparations for next month’s restart of the NBA season. If the Raptors return to the NBA Finals, they could be in Florida for nearly four full months. The reigning NBA champions are later this week to start training for the season restart at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, making that school their home base until they head north to the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida, on about July 7. They landed on Monday afternoon in Fort Myers, then boarded buses for the team hotel. Toronto’s arrival comes as Florida
‘NOT SURPRISING’: Andy Murray criticized Novak Djokovic for staging the Adria Tour without any precautions after the Serbian and other players tested positive for COVID-19 Andy Murray said he has low expectations on his latest return from injury despite winning his first match for seven months at the Battle of the Brits tournament on Tuesday. Murray, 33, is aiming to compete in a Grand Slam for the first time since January last year at the US and French Opens in the next few months. The Scot had career-saving hip surgery last year, before his latest long-term injury layoff due to a pelvic injury. Although his play showed plenty of rustiness, Murray was still too good for world No. 211 Liam Broady as he won 6-2, 6-2 at the