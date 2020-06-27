A superb solo goal by Christian Pulisic and a second-half Willian penalty on Thursday earned Chelsea a 2-1 home win over Manchester City, a result that handed Liverpool the Premier League title.
The result failed to tell the story of a fast and incident-filled encounter where City dominated, claiming 65 percent possession, but needed an exquisite free-kick from former Chelsea player Kevin de Bruyne to get on the score sheet.
Chelsea had to defend, but took their chances to move five points ahead of Manchester United in the battle for fourth place and a coveted UEFA Champions League spot.
Photo: AFP
The ever-energetic Pulisic, who was rewarded with a start by Chelsea manager Frank Lampard after coming on as substitute to score against Aston Villa on Sunday, exploited a mix-up between Benjamin Mendy and Ilkay Guendogan after a City set-piece.
The American ran from the halfway line before confidently slotting the ball past Ederson to open the scoring in the 36th minute.
De Bruyne put City level with his free-kick that rose over the wall and dipped into the net 10 minutes into the second half.
City were all over the London side at the start of the second half, as if looking to wear them down on a warm evening.
There were chances for Raheem Sterling, who hit the post when through on goal and sent another ball just wide, while Mendy, De Bruyne and substitute David Silva were also constant threats down the wings.
It was during a rare foray into the City area that Chelsea earned quick chances for Pulisic and substitute Tammy Abraham, before Fernandinho performed a volleyball-like slap off the line and the video assistant referee confirmed the penalty.
Fernandinho was sent off and Willian calmly scored from the penalty spot in the 78th minute.
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola was quick to praise the champions Liverpool after the match.
“Well deserved. They [Liverpool] have played an incredible season,” the Spaniard told the BBC. “Two seasons ago, we were 100 points and they finished more than 25 points behind. Last season they didn’t recover the distance and this season they went the distance. We have to learn from this season and improve for the next one.”
Elsewhere, Arsenal claimed their first points since the COVID-19 suspension with a 2-0 win at Southampton, while Burnley defeated struggling Watford 1-0 at Turf Moor.
Additional reporting by staff writer
Fans at Taipei Municipal Stadium on Sunday witnessed the upset of the Taiwan Football Premier League season so far, as the bottom-of-the-table Red Lions pulled off a shock 2-0 win over reigning champions Tatung, while Taichung Futuro held on to first place with a narrow 1-0 win thanks to a disputed penalty. Tatung were among the frontrunners in pursuit of leaders Futuro, despite experiencing a slump in form after two straight defeats, and most people expected an easy victory over the Red Lions, who only picked up their first point when they held Hang Yuan to a scoreless draw the previous
Egypt’s musclemen are frustrated with working out at home due to COVID-19 restrictions and are raring to get back to grueling routines at their gyms, where they also earn a living. With massive biceps and a gleaming six-pack, 33-year-old Mohamed Ali — who goes by his nickname Asab, a reference in Arabic to his bulging veins — is a personal trainer and veteran participant of several bodybuilding championships with Egypt’s national team, which has a history of garnering gold medals on the world stage. However, at his home in a gated community in eastern Cairo, Asab said that he was not in
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi, who had both legs amputated in a motor racing accident almost 20 years ago before going on to become a Paralympic champion, was in an “extremely serious condition” in hospital on Friday after crashing into a truck while competing in a handbike race in Italy. Zanardi was participating in one of the stages of the Obiettivo Tricolore relay race in Tuscany when he lost control of his bike on a hairpin bend and crossed into the path of an oncoming truck near Montalcino. The 53-year-old was airlifted to hospital in nearby Siena where he underwent emergency
The Toronto Raptors arrived on Monday in southwest Florida, set to begin their preparations for next month’s restart of the NBA season. If the Raptors return to the NBA Finals, they could be in Florida for nearly four full months. The reigning NBA champions are later this week to start training for the season restart at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, making that school their home base until they head north to the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida, on about July 7. They landed on Monday afternoon in Fort Myers, then boarded buses for the team hotel. Toronto’s arrival comes as Florida