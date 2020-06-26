Title-chasing SS Lazio on Wednesday suffered their first Serie A defeat in nine months, falling 3-2 at Atalanta BC to stay four points behind leaders Juventus after surrendering a two-goal lead.
Lazio, playing their first game since Feb. 29 after the COVID-19 suspension, had a Marten de Roon own-goal to thank for putting them ahead after six minutes in Bergamo, with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic adding a superb second from distance five minutes later.
Robin Gosens headed fourth-placed Atalanta back into the game seven minutes before halftime, before Ruslan Malinovskyi rifled in the equalizer on 66 minutes.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Jose Luis Palomino then sealed the win 10 minutes from time.
Lazio — bidding for their third Serie A title after 1973-1974 and 1999-2000 — have lost just three times in the league this season. Their most recent defeat before Wednesday was 1-0 at the hands of Inter on Sept. 25 last year.
“We knew that returning against Atalanta was one of the worst opponents to have,” said Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi, whose side were held 3-3 by the Bergamo side in Rome in October last year. “Unfortunately, the title race gets more complicated and we regret this, because we’re coming off a long series of unbeaten games. I don’t like losing and the lads are a little down.”
Atalanta are four points behind third-placed Inter, who were held 3-3 at home against US Sassuolo as Romelu Lukaku struck his 25th goal of the season, but Inter’s title hopes stalled.
“The draw hurts us,” Inter coach Antonio Conte said. “We had several chances to kill off the game. There is a lot of regret. If we look at the goals there is so much to be reviewed, small and big individual errors.”
Conte’s side got off to the worst possible start at San Siro with Italian forward Francesco Caputo opening the scoring for the visitors after just four minutes.
Caputo, 32, punished some poor defending, picking up a Filip Djuricic cross to slide the ball past a stunned Samir Handanovic.
However, a Jeremie Boga foul on Milan Skriniar allowed Inter to get back into the game when Lukaku stepped up on 41 minutes to score from the penalty spot.
Cristiano Biraghi then broke through following good work with Alexis Sanchez for the defender’s first league goal for Inter in first-half stoppage-time.
Inter could rue Roberto Gagliardini’s spectacularly missed chance to give the hosts a two-goal cushion, hitting the crossbar from point-blank range.
Three goals came in the final 10 minutes, with Domenico Berardi pulling Sassuolo level from the penalty spot on 81 minutes.
Lukaku had a goal ruled out for offside, before Borja Valero latched onto an Antonio Candreva free-kick to tap in five minutes later.
Defender Giangiacomo Magnani bagged a point for 12th-placed Sassuolo with one minute to go.
Conte’s woes were compounded by Skriniar being sent off in stoppage-time.
AS Roma stayed fifth, six points behind Atalanta, after a 2-1 win over UC Sampdoria thanks to a second-half Edin Dzeko brace — two volleys, one with his left foot and the other with his right.
Fans at Taipei Municipal Stadium on Sunday witnessed the upset of the Taiwan Football Premier League season so far, as the bottom-of-the-table Red Lions pulled off a shock 2-0 win over reigning champions Tatung, while Taichung Futuro held on to first place with a narrow 1-0 win thanks to a disputed penalty. Tatung were among the frontrunners in pursuit of leaders Futuro, despite experiencing a slump in form after two straight defeats, and most people expected an easy victory over the Red Lions, who only picked up their first point when they held Hang Yuan to a scoreless draw the previous
The sound of Swing Low, Sweet Chariot being belted out by 80,000 spectators at Twickenham could become a thing of the past after England’s Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday that it is looking into the singing of the song by fans amid suggestions that many rugby supporters are unaware of its origins as a tale of slavery in the US. England followers have been accused before of “cultural appropriation” when Swing Low has both echoed round the governing body’s London headquarters and been heard at away games. However, Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests have led many British organizations to re-examine
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi, who had both legs amputated in a motor racing accident almost 20 years ago before going on to become a Paralympic champion, was in an “extremely serious condition” in hospital on Friday after crashing into a truck while competing in a handbike race in Italy. Zanardi was participating in one of the stages of the Obiettivo Tricolore relay race in Tuscany when he lost control of his bike on a hairpin bend and crossed into the path of an oncoming truck near Montalcino. The 53-year-old was airlifted to hospital in nearby Siena where he underwent emergency
Egypt’s musclemen are frustrated with working out at home due to COVID-19 restrictions and are raring to get back to grueling routines at their gyms, where they also earn a living. With massive biceps and a gleaming six-pack, 33-year-old Mohamed Ali — who goes by his nickname Asab, a reference in Arabic to his bulging veins — is a personal trainer and veteran participant of several bodybuilding championships with Egypt’s national team, which has a history of garnering gold medals on the world stage. However, at his home in a gated community in eastern Cairo, Asab said that he was not in