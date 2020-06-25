Kane completes Spurs’ 2-0 win over West Ham

AFP, LONDON





Harry Kane believes he is as fit as he has ever been after netting his first goal of this year as Tottenham Hotspur began their challenge for a UEFA Champions League berth next season with a 2-0 win over West Ham United on Tuesday.

The England captain looked more like his old self after a labored performance on Friday in his first appearance in six months against Manchester United, and was rewarded with a goal eight minutes from time.

“I’m in good shape. I’ve been working very hard through my rehab, lockdown and training. I feel as fit as I probably ever have done before,” said Kane, who had surgery on a hamstring injury prior to the season’s shutdown due to COVID-19. “When you have been out for six months, it is just getting that feeling back on the pitch. You can train as much as you want, but being out here is totally different.”

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, right, misses a cross in their Premier League match against West Ham United in London on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Tomas Soucek’s own-goal had opened the scoring as West Ham remain poised outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

However, West Ham manager David Moyes was furious that the opener was not ruled out for a handball by Davinson Sanchez, as he flicked a corner into Soucek’s path.

“I can’t believe they have ruled that as a goal,” Moyes said. “Who is on VAR [video assistant referee] tonight? He needs subbed — I know that. That’s the rules.”

Jose Mourinho’s men were well worthy of a first win in eight games dating back to February.

Victory takes Spurs to within six points of the top four and within one of Manchester United in fifth.

If Manchester City’s appeal against a two-season ban from European competitions does not prove successful, fifth would be good enough to qualify for the 2020-2021 Champions League.

“I am happy with the result. The clean sheet, it means the team is more solid, the players have less doubts,” Mourinho said.

Kane had no shortage of opportunities after the break as his near post flick was turned behind by Fabianksi, before he fired wide after sprinting the full length of the field.

“He has been phenomenal in lockdown. He did amazing work at home and he is in the condition to help the team,” Mourinho said.

In between times, Pablo Fornals dragged wide West Ham’s big opportunity to get in front and aid their battle to beat the drop.

Moyes’ men were undone by one of their own when Soucek unwittingly turned a corner into his own net 26 minutes from time.

Jarrod Bowen smashed a shot against the post as the visitors suddenly had to alter their game plan of containing Tottenham to look for an equalizer.

However, in doing so, they left themselves exposed at the back and Kane timed his run perfectly from a Son pass before coolly slotting past Fabianski and collapsing to the ground in relief and exhaustion.

“I probably should have scored one other, but it was nice to put that one away,” Kane said. “As a striker it’s what you want to do. You want to score goals and want to help win the games.”