The first Serie A goal in 103 days was marked by scorer Nicolas Nkoulou taking a knee as the league resumed with tributes for the country’s healthcare workers and victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nkoulou took a knee in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement and in honor of George Floyd after heading in Torino’s opener in the 15th minute.
“When I scored I immediately thought of my brother Floyd who is important to me,” Nkoulou said.
Photo: AP
Floyd died on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, while in the custody of police officers.
Torino drew 1-1 with Parma in the first Serie A game since the league was shut down more than three months ago amid the pandemic.
All matches are being played without spectators.
“It’s about a different kind of soccer, if we want to call it soccer, but we knew it would be like this, we need to finish the season, there are economic interests and we have to get used to it,” Parma coach Roberto D’Aversa said. “I hope this situation lasts as little as possible, soccer belongs to everyone... I hope that this can all be sorted out and that we can return to true soccer.”
Torino players wore a special kit with a message for healthcare workers on the players’ jerseys: “Thank you to all the heroes.”
Juraj Kucka leveled for Parma in the 31st minute. Torino should have restored their advantage three minutes into the second half when they were awarded a penalty following a foul by Simone Iacoponi.
However, Parma goalkeeper Luigi Sepe saved Andrea Belotti’s attempt from the spot.
Torino, who prior to the COVID-19 shutdown had lost six league matches in a row, moved three points above the relegation zone.
Parma moved up to eighth, two points below Hellas Verona and three off a European spot.
“I have to say I thought it would be worse for the physical part, but I felt fairly good even if towards the end of the first half there were moments when I thought about calling an ambulance,” Kucka said with a laugh.
Elsewhere, Verona beat Cagliari 2-1 on Saturday.
WELL-DESERVED: ‘I saw a team tonight that wanted to win... There’s a God of football, who makes you reap all that you’ve sown,’ SSC Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso said Gennaro Gattuso on Wednesday hailed the “God of football” after he lifted his first coaching trophy as SSC Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 to win the Coppa Italia on penalties for the sixth time. The final had ended 0-0 in an empty Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Paulo Dybala and Danilo both missed their spot-kicks for Juventus, who have been Coppa Italia champions for a record 13 times, while Arkadiusz Milik slotted in the winner for Napoli past veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. It is the first trophy for the southerners since 2014 and also a maiden coaching trophy for Gattuso, who took over from Carlo
Taichung Futuro and Taipower FC won their matches in the eighth round of the Taiwan Premier Football League (TPFL) over the weekend to sit atop the log, while Wu Shih-ping scored a hat-trick for her Hualien team to retain first place in the Taiwan Mulan Football League. International players helped Taichung Futuro maintain their No. 1 spot with 19 points. South Korean striker Joo Ik-seong netted a brace and Japanese defender Keita Yamauchi scored his first goal of the season to beat cross-town rivals Land-Home NTUS (National Taiwan University of Sport) 3-2 at Taichung’s Taiyuan Soccer Field on Sunday. Joo scored in the
Reigning world 100m champion Christian Coleman is facing a two-year suspension after revealing on Tuesday that he missed a drug test in December last year. The US sprinting star — who narrowly avoided being banned last year after three violations of anti-doping “whereabouts” rules across 2018 and last year — revealed details of his latest missed test in a statement on Twitter. Coleman said that he unsuccessfully challenged an Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) finding that he missed a test on Dec. 9 last year. “Now this might result in me being suspended from other filing failures that occurred well over a year
The sound of Swing Low, Sweet Chariot being belted out by 80,000 spectators at Twickenham could become a thing of the past after England’s Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday that it is looking into the singing of the song by fans amid suggestions that many rugby supporters are unaware of its origins as a tale of slavery in the US. England followers have been accused before of “cultural appropriation” when Swing Low has both echoed round the governing body’s London headquarters and been heard at away games. However, Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests have led many British organizations to re-examine