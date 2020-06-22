Torino scorer Nkoulou takes a knee in Serie A

AP, MILAN, Italy





The first Serie A goal in 103 days was marked by scorer Nicolas Nkoulou taking a knee as the league resumed with tributes for the country’s healthcare workers and victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nkoulou took a knee in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement and in honor of George Floyd after heading in Torino’s opener in the 15th minute.

“When I scored I immediately thought of my brother Floyd who is important to me,” Nkoulou said.

Torino’s Nicolas Nkoulou, left, kneels as teammate Andrea Belotti looks on during their Serie A match against Parma at the Olympic Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Saturday. Photo: AP

Floyd died on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, while in the custody of police officers.

Torino drew 1-1 with Parma in the first Serie A game since the league was shut down more than three months ago amid the pandemic.

All matches are being played without spectators.

“It’s about a different kind of soccer, if we want to call it soccer, but we knew it would be like this, we need to finish the season, there are economic interests and we have to get used to it,” Parma coach Roberto D’Aversa said. “I hope this situation lasts as little as possible, soccer belongs to everyone... I hope that this can all be sorted out and that we can return to true soccer.”

Torino players wore a special kit with a message for healthcare workers on the players’ jerseys: “Thank you to all the heroes.”

Juraj Kucka leveled for Parma in the 31st minute. Torino should have restored their advantage three minutes into the second half when they were awarded a penalty following a foul by Simone Iacoponi.

However, Parma goalkeeper Luigi Sepe saved Andrea Belotti’s attempt from the spot.

Torino, who prior to the COVID-19 shutdown had lost six league matches in a row, moved three points above the relegation zone.

Parma moved up to eighth, two points below Hellas Verona and three off a European spot.

“I have to say I thought it would be worse for the physical part, but I felt fairly good even if towards the end of the first half there were moments when I thought about calling an ambulance,” Kucka said with a laugh.

Elsewhere, Verona beat Cagliari 2-1 on Saturday.