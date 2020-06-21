Japanese season opens after three-month break

PANDEMIC DELAY: Seats behind the plate and down the baselines had panels of fans’ faces and various goodwill messages, such as: ‘My heart is always here’

AP, TOKYO





Japanese baseball managed to do what Major League Baseball has not: play ball.

After a three-month delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Nippon Professional Baseball, the world’s second-most famous baseball competition opened a season on Friday that is to be shortened from its regular 143 games to 120 — twice as many as MLB figures to play, if it plays at all.

The regular season, which had been scheduled to start on March 20, is slated to end on Nov. 7, followed by post-season play.

The Yomiuri Giants’ Naoki Yoshikawa, top left, hits a two-run homer in their Nippon Professional Baseball game against the Hanshin Tigers at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on Friday. Photo: AFP

It was not a perfect start, but all 12 league teams played. Two of the games were in open-air stadiums in Tokyo and Yokohama. They started about 30 minutes late with rain threatening.

The other four were in domed facilities in Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka, as well as Saitama Prefecture, northwest of Tokyo.

“I’m very happy, very excited about today’s game,” said Alex Ramirez, manager of the Central League’s Yokohama BayStars. “Just to think about all the time we’ve had to wait, and stuff like that. It’s just the best feeling.”

All of the games in Japan are to be played without fans until at least July. The league has also revised the schedule to limit travel. There is to be periodic testing and quarantines and, according to league guidelines, players are banned from spitting.

Teams can dress 26 players and choose from 31 players on an active roster. Non-baseball staff are to wear masks.

Former Baltimore star Adam Jones was 0-3 in his debut for the Orix Buffaloes, a 9-1 loss to the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in the Pacific League.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland pitcher Zach Neal only had one ball hit in six innings to lead the Seibu Lions over the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in the Pacific League. Neal became Seibu’s first foreign opening-day starter since Taiwan’s Kuo Tai-yuan in 1995.

In the Tokyo Dome, Yomiuri defeated the Hanshin Tigers 3-2 in a Central League game, the Giants’ 6,000th victory dating from 1934.

The seats in the dome were empty, save for messages in large block letters across the seats that read: “Tokyo Pride” or “With Fans.”

The stadium in Yokohama, which is the venue for next year’s Olympic baseball final, was typical of the atmosphere. Seats behind the plate and down the baselines were covered with 5,000 large panels, most carrying fans’ faces with various goodwill messages.

“I have been waiting for such a long time,” a note on one panel read, written in Japanese, while another read: “My heart is always here.”

BayStars captain Kenta Ishida spoke in pre-game ceremonies, thanking healthcare workers.

“Thanks to the medical professionals still on the front line and many others who are supporting us,” Ishida said. “Today, professional baseball can start the season because of them.”

Michael Peoples, an American scheduled to start for Yokohama against Hiroshima yesterday, moved this season as a free agent from the Cleveland Indians.

“Obviously it’s a new environment, but one thing, I think, I can speak volumes about,” Peoples said. “Even with the layoff we had and the rough times around the country — and all around the world — I know the support I felt and a bunch of other players have felt from the fans and staff has been unbelievable.”