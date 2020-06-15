Lionel Messi returned without a beard, but with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over RCD Mallorca.
After three months away because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Barca exploded into the lead with just 64 seconds played when Arturo Vidal headed in and Martin Braithwaite struck a second from a Messi headed assist.
Jordi Alba latched onto a Messi pass to add a third, but not before play was briefly stopped by a pitch invader, despite the match being closed to fans.
Photo: AFP
Messi then netted his side’s fourth in injury time, which was his 25th goal of the season.
“I’m happy because starting like this is an enormous boost for what’s to come,” Barcelona manager Quique Setien said.
Victory extended Barca’s advantage at the top of La Liga to five points over Real Madrid, who can reduce the gap back to two when they restart at home against Sociedad Deportiva Eibar. That game was to start after press time last night.
Messi’s goal was set up by Luis Suarez.
Suarez has not played since undergoing knee surgery in January.
Asked what pleased him most, Setien said: “The satisfaction of seeing Luis again on the field. You have to admire the performance he gave in those 35 minutes that he played. Starting like this is very important for him and for the team as well.”
Barcelona were in front after just over a minute as Frenkie de Jong did well to recover the ball from a loose touch before Alba sent a deep cross to the arriving Vidal, who headed in. Mallorca were under relentless pressure as Braithwaite and Messi both went close to adding a second. Mallorca’s Takefusa Kubo, on loan from Real Madrid, forced a good save out of Marc-Andre ter Stegen on the break.
However, Barca scored a second before halftime as an Alba cross span up and both De Jong and then Messi feathered headers across for Braithwaite to bang in on the half-volley, his first goal for the club.
There were smiles on the Barcelona players’ faces when a pitch invader ran on in the 52nd minute wearing an Argentina shirt. He posed for a picture with Alba before being escorted away. Alba added a third after finishing off Messi’s clipped ball over the top and then Messi grabbed a goal himself. Suarez fooled his marker by letting the ball run across his body and Messi weaved inside where he could unleash with his right foot.
Mallorca’s defeat, combined with losses for CD Leganes and RC Celta de Vigo, made it the perfect day for RCD Espanyol, who made up ground on their relegation rivals by beating Deportivo Alaves.
Chinese striker Wu Lei, who tested positive for COVID-19 in March, scored on his first game back to seal a 2-0 victory and put Espanyol within three points of safety. They are now level on points with Leganes, who lost 2-1 at home to Real Valladolid, and three behind Celta, who conceded in the 91st minute for a 1-0 defeat by Villarreal.
