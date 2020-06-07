La Liga return looms after foes unite

Reuters, BARCELONA





La Liga action is to restart in Spain on Thursday after a three-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with matches taking place every day and with everything to play for.

Sevilla and Real Betis Balompie are to play the first game of the return, while champions Barcelona are to take on RCD Mallorca on Saturday, with title rivals Real Madrid to host Sociedad Deportiva Eibar on Sunday.

All matches are to be played without spectators for safety reasons, with broadcasters planning to replicate crowd noise for television viewers, which will include a minute of applause for the more than 27,000 people who have died from COVID-19 in Spain.

Barcelona players celebrate during a parade in the city on June 7, 2015, following their Champions League title win. Photo: Reuters

La Liga president Javier Tebas has led the campaign to get the season back on track, warning early on that not completing the campaign could lead to a collective loss of 1 billion euros (US$1.13 billion) in forfeited broadcast revenues and prize money.

Old wounds between Tebas and Royal Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales resurfaced in the early stages of negotiations, but after an eight-hour meeting in April organized by Spanish Secretary of State for Sports Irene Lozano, they pledged to work together to ensure that the season was completed.

“How we act in this pandemic and the measures we take will determine how the world looks in the next few years and they were conscious of that and their need to cooperate,” Lozano said of the agreement.

As part of the commitment, La Liga increased its funding to the ministry and federation, while the latter lifted a ban on matches on Mondays and Fridays, paving the way for matches on every day of the week.

Players have welcomed the return of the season, although they say that it will not be the same without supporters in the stands.

“It’s going to be a very strange sensation. Football is all about the fans,” Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente said.

“Playing matches without supporters is sadder than dancing with your sister, but we have to understand this is a global business and even though the spectacle will be very different, it can help us pass the time and get through this moment,” Spain coach Luis Enrique said.

Barcelona lead the table by two points over Real Madrid and the rivals are braced for a tight title race.

The fight for Champions League places is even closer, with five teams vying for third and fourth.

The bottom 10 sides are separated by only 14 points, meaning the fight to avoid relegation is poised to be just as close.