La Liga action is to restart in Spain on Thursday after a three-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with matches taking place every day and with everything to play for.
Sevilla and Real Betis Balompie are to play the first game of the return, while champions Barcelona are to take on RCD Mallorca on Saturday, with title rivals Real Madrid to host Sociedad Deportiva Eibar on Sunday.
All matches are to be played without spectators for safety reasons, with broadcasters planning to replicate crowd noise for television viewers, which will include a minute of applause for the more than 27,000 people who have died from COVID-19 in Spain.
Photo: Reuters
La Liga president Javier Tebas has led the campaign to get the season back on track, warning early on that not completing the campaign could lead to a collective loss of 1 billion euros (US$1.13 billion) in forfeited broadcast revenues and prize money.
Old wounds between Tebas and Royal Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales resurfaced in the early stages of negotiations, but after an eight-hour meeting in April organized by Spanish Secretary of State for Sports Irene Lozano, they pledged to work together to ensure that the season was completed.
“How we act in this pandemic and the measures we take will determine how the world looks in the next few years and they were conscious of that and their need to cooperate,” Lozano said of the agreement.
As part of the commitment, La Liga increased its funding to the ministry and federation, while the latter lifted a ban on matches on Mondays and Fridays, paving the way for matches on every day of the week.
Players have welcomed the return of the season, although they say that it will not be the same without supporters in the stands.
“It’s going to be a very strange sensation. Football is all about the fans,” Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente said.
“Playing matches without supporters is sadder than dancing with your sister, but we have to understand this is a global business and even though the spectacle will be very different, it can help us pass the time and get through this moment,” Spain coach Luis Enrique said.
Barcelona lead the table by two points over Real Madrid and the rivals are braced for a tight title race.
The fight for Champions League places is even closer, with five teams vying for third and fourth.
The bottom 10 sides are separated by only 14 points, meaning the fight to avoid relegation is poised to be just as close.
DRIVING AMBITION: ‘I was excited by playing at the Olympics ... Who knows what’s going to happen? Hopefully, I could have a chance to win a medal,’ Tiffany Chan said After just three tournaments this year, a chance of Olympic glory postponed and two weeks alone in quarantine, golfer Tiffany Chan could be forgiven for feeling sorry for herself. Instead, Hong Kong’s first LPGA Tour player is sporting a broad grin and taking the positives from the game’s COVID-19 shutdown, determined to establish herself in the fiercely competitive world of women’s golf. The talented 26-year-old kept herself fit physically and mentally during the lockdown, and is happy to be back on the fairways since the easing of coronavirus restrictions last month. “When I came back to Hong Kong [in March], I actually did
Eleven-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown, who is hoping to become Britain’s youngest Olympian next year, fractured her skull and broke bones in her left hand after falling from a ramp during a training session in California. Brown posted a video of the accident on Instagram, but reassured supporters that she was fine. “I don’t usually post my falls or talk about them ... but this was my worst fall. I just want everyone to know that it’s OK — don’t worry, I’m OK,” she said. “I’m going to push boundaries for girls with my skating and surfing. I’m going for gold in 2021
Zhu Ting stands tall in China — and not just because she is 1.98m tall. The 25-year-old farmer’s daughter has emerged from a poor village life to become a totem of the country’s sporting ambitions. As captain and figurehead of China’s women’s volleyball team, the reigning Olympic champions, Zhu is one of the country’s biggest stars. State television once feted her as “an invincible and dominant superhero.” A nurse fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in March posted a photograph of herself wearing a white protective suit with a picture of the volleyball star drawn on it — also scribbled were the words: “Proud that
A feel-good campaign allowing fans to have cardboard cutouts of themselves at Australian rugby league games has been hijacked by pranksters, with a notorious serial killer among those making an appearance — while one TV show edited an image of Adolf Hitler into the crowd. The NRL launched “Fan In The Stand” to coincide with the sport’s return at the weekend after its season was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Supporters are barred from stadiums under strict health protocols, but can pay A$22 (US$15) to have their photograph printed on a life-size cutout and placed in the stands of