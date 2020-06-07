Ten-man Borussia Moenchengladbach suffered a 1-0 defeat against SC Freiburg after substitute Nils Petersen’s superb second-half header dented their Champions League qualifying hopes in a lively Bundesliga game on Friday.
The result left ’Gladbach, who had Alassane Plea sent off after 68 minutes, fourth on 56 points from 30 games, with fifth-placed Bayer 04 Leverkusen level on points with them ahead of their home game yesterday against leaders Bayern Munich.
’Gladbach dominated the first half and missed a string of chances, with Freiburg goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow denying Plea and Lars Stindl in quick succession as the home side defended desperately.
Photo: AFP
At the other end, Gian-Luca Waldschmidt skied a shot over the bar and ’Gladbach ’keeper Yann Sommer parried a fierce Lucas Hoeler shot with the hosts relying on counterattacks.
With ’Gladbach piling on more pressure after the break, Petersen met Vincenzo Grifo’s cross 67 seconds after coming on and headed past Sommer from 10m against the run of play in the 58th minute.
Freiburg gained the upper hand after Plea was dismissed 10 minutes later for a second bookable foul and Sommer again denied Hoeler with a fine reflex save in the dying minutes.
Photo: Reuters
The visitors threw men forward and whipped a flurry of crosses into the penalty area, but the Freiburg defense, superbly marshaled by Schwolow, held out comfortably.
Freiburg, who are chasing a Europa League qualifying spot, stayed eighth on 41 points, but are within a point of the two sides above them ahead of the final four rounds.
Separately, Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and Manuel Akanji were fined by the league for breaking stringent health guidelines to get haircuts at home.
Photographs emerged of Sancho and Akanji having their hair styled in their respective homes, with neither the players nor the hairdresser wearing any personal protective equipment.
“Absolute joke DFL,” tweeted Sancho, referring to the German Football Association.
“The players from Borussia Dortmund had obviously violated general hygiene and infection protection standards at home hairdressing appointments and in particular the medical-organisational concept of the DFL task force,” the DFL said. “There is no question that professional footballers also have to have their hair cut. However, this currently has to be done in accordance with the medical-organisational concept.”
Additional reporting by AFP
DRIVING AMBITION: ‘I was excited by playing at the Olympics ... Who knows what’s going to happen? Hopefully, I could have a chance to win a medal,’ Tiffany Chan said After just three tournaments this year, a chance of Olympic glory postponed and two weeks alone in quarantine, golfer Tiffany Chan could be forgiven for feeling sorry for herself. Instead, Hong Kong’s first LPGA Tour player is sporting a broad grin and taking the positives from the game’s COVID-19 shutdown, determined to establish herself in the fiercely competitive world of women’s golf. The talented 26-year-old kept herself fit physically and mentally during the lockdown, and is happy to be back on the fairways since the easing of coronavirus restrictions last month. “When I came back to Hong Kong [in March], I actually did
Eleven-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown, who is hoping to become Britain’s youngest Olympian next year, fractured her skull and broke bones in her left hand after falling from a ramp during a training session in California. Brown posted a video of the accident on Instagram, but reassured supporters that she was fine. “I don’t usually post my falls or talk about them ... but this was my worst fall. I just want everyone to know that it’s OK — don’t worry, I’m OK,” she said. “I’m going to push boundaries for girls with my skating and surfing. I’m going for gold in 2021
Zhu Ting stands tall in China — and not just because she is 1.98m tall. The 25-year-old farmer’s daughter has emerged from a poor village life to become a totem of the country’s sporting ambitions. As captain and figurehead of China’s women’s volleyball team, the reigning Olympic champions, Zhu is one of the country’s biggest stars. State television once feted her as “an invincible and dominant superhero.” A nurse fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in March posted a photograph of herself wearing a white protective suit with a picture of the volleyball star drawn on it — also scribbled were the words: “Proud that
A feel-good campaign allowing fans to have cardboard cutouts of themselves at Australian rugby league games has been hijacked by pranksters, with a notorious serial killer among those making an appearance — while one TV show edited an image of Adolf Hitler into the crowd. The NRL launched “Fan In The Stand” to coincide with the sport’s return at the weekend after its season was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Supporters are barred from stadiums under strict health protocols, but can pay A$22 (US$15) to have their photograph printed on a life-size cutout and placed in the stands of