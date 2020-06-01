Taiwan Steel celebrated a big win over Tatung in the Taiwan Premier League yesterday, while undefeated Taichung Futuro remained at the top of the table, although their lead is only one point.
Four of the eight teams were in action, completing matches postponed the previous weekend due to rain, with Taipower and Hang Yuan playing out a scoreless draw in Kaohsiung.
Taiwan Steel are sorting out their early-season problems as they chase the leaders and it showed against defending champions Tatung at the Jhubei Stadium in Hsinchu County.
Haitian striker Benchy Astama netted a brace and midfielder Kuo Po-wei’s outstanding solo effort sent the Tainan-based side to a 3-0 lead in the second half before Tatung’s Japanese midfielder Hirokimi Harada grabbed a consolation goal.
Taiwan Steel head coach Luo Chih-chong was happy with the performance, with his side pocketing their fourth win of the campaign to move to 12 points and fifth place on the table, three points behind Taichung.
“We had training sessions for players to work together as a team and we made adjustments to counter Tatung’s fast and skilled forwards,” Luo said.
“Benchy had a good performance today, as we put him on the right side to attack, where he can see the game situation much better. He linked up well with his midfielders throughout the game,” he said.
From a corner in the 35th minute, the ball was worked to the right side, where midfielder Yao Ke-chi sent in a cross for Astama to score with a spectacular flying header.
Just before halftime, midfielder Kuo dribbled past Tatung’s defense and rounded goalkeeper Shih Hsin-an for an outstanding goal.
In the 71st minute, Taiwan international Wu Chun-ching advanced before crossing past Shih for Astama to slot into an open net.
The other round 7 match featured close marking and hard tackles, with neither Taipower nor Hang Yuan able make a breakthrough.
Both teams are tied for second on 14 points.
In the round’s other games, which were played the week before, Taichung Futuro beat Ming Chuan University 1-0 in Taoyuan, with fullback Chen Ting-yang scoring with a header just prior to halftime, while National University of Sport midfielder Chen Chun-ting netted in the first half in their 1-0 win over the Taipei Red Lions in Taichung.
The teams have a two-week break before round 8 starts on June 14, when a maximum of 300 spectators are to be allowed with spread out seating and other regulations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
ON THE MOON: After achieving an against-the-odds restart, Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys says crowds should return to the stands by July 1 Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL) has battled player scandals, top-level resignations and dire financial revelations during the COVID-19 shutdown, but against the odds, it returns this week to bring relief to team owners and sports-starved fans. The fledgling season had seen two rounds of matches when it was suspended on March 24 and is to have a different feel when it resumes with the Brisbane Broncos hosting the Parramatta Eels behind closed doors tomorrow. An “NRL island” off the Queensland coast, where all 16 teams would be kept in isolation, had been considered, but Australia’s success in containing the coronavirus has instead
“Road Runner” Alphonso Davies lived up to his nickname with another lightning sprint on Saturday as Bayern Munich opened a 10-point lead in the Bundesliga. Having defeated second-placed Borussia Dortmund 1-0 away in midweek, Bayern enjoyed a 5-0 romp over Fortuna Duesseldorf. Defender Mathias Joergensen scored an early own-goal before Benjamin Pavard, Robert Lewandowski (2) and Davies scored for Bayern. With five games remaining, the defending champions, who have won their past eight league games, are comfortably on course for an eighth straight league title. Davies scored the best goal of the game when the fleet-footed defender pressed Duesseldorf into making a mistake, barged
Free agent infielder Jung-ho Kang, who played four of the past five years for the Pittsburgh Pirates, on Monday received a one-year suspension from the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) in connection with three past arrests on suspicion of drunk driving. The KBO also demanded that Kang, 33, perform 300 hours of community service. Both punishments would begin if and when he signs a contract with a Korean team. After the ruling was announced, Kang said in a statement that he is working to become a better person. “Over time, I came to realize just how important baseball is to me,” Kang said. “I took
The losing captain thanked the winning team’s players for their personal sacrifices leading into the match and a charter flight pilot received a big round of applause when his plane beat incoming fog to touch down after midnight following another game as feel-good stories off the field matched those on it as the National Rugby League (NRL) restarted its season in Australia over the weekend. The New Zealand Warriors’ 18-0 win over St George Illawarra was the Auckland-based team’s first of the season after three rounds and it could not have come at a better time. Due to international travel restrictions