Fallen Asian giants Liaoning Hongyun bid farewell to their fans and apologized after they were among 11 clubs disqualified from Chinese soccer because of financial problems.
Chinese Super League club Tianjin Tianhai folded earlier this month and now Liaoning, a traditional powerhouse, have similarly dissolved.
Liaoning, based in Shenyang, were Asian champions in 1990, and dominated Chinese soccer from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s, but in an arc that typifies the boom-and-bust nature of Chinese soccer, not helped by the COVID-19 pandemic, Liaoning have fallen on hard times and finished one place off the foot of the second division last season.
The Chinese Football Association threw them out of the professional leagues on Saturday, along with 10 other cash-strapped clubs who owed players wages, and in a subsequent statement the club said it would fold.
“The spirit of Liaoning football stands for self-improvement and never gives up,” Liaoning, founded in 1953, wrote on Sina Weibo. “The club has left, but the spirit of Liaoning football lives on. We sincerely thank all the fans from all walks of life who have supported and loved Liaoning Football Club for many years — the media, government leaders, sponsors and so on. We express deep regret and we apologize.”
Liaoning were ranked the 10th most valuable team in China by Forbes in 2015-2016.
In 2016 they spent 11.5 million euros (US$12.5 million at the current exchange rate) on Nigeria striker Anthony Ujah from Werder Bremen, but the club fell out of the top-tier Chinese Super League in 2017.
The players received no salaries last year, former Liaoning chairman Huang Yan admitted, and have launched legal action to recoup their earnings.
Shenzhen, coached by former AC Milan midfielder Roberto Donadoni, are to replace Tianjin in the Chinese Super League this season.
APPROPRIATE RESPONSE: The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan expressed ‘sincere regret’ for publishing the image on its in-house magazine and Web site A satirical mock-up depicting the Tokyo Games logo as the novel coronavirus has been pulled from online after Olympic organizers branded it “insensitive” and said that it infringed copyright. The design combines the distinctive, spiky image of the coronavirus cell with the blue-and-white Tokyo Games logo. It appeared on the cover of the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan’s magazine. The Tokyo Games have been postponed until next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left hundreds of thousands of people dead and halted sport worldwide. Club president Khaldon Azhari yesterday said that the club had decided to withdraw the image and remove
Uncertainty grips next year’s postponed Tokyo Olympic Games: Will there be fans or empty stadiums in 14 months? How will thousands of athletes, staff members and technical officials travel, be housed and stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic? And the Tokyo Games are not the only event. China, where COVID-19 was first detected, is to hold three mega-sports events in the year after the Tokyo Olympics are set to close. The World University Games in Chengdu, China, are to open, with up to 8,000 athletes, only 10 days after the Tokyo Games close. Next come the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on Feb. 4, 2022,
The COVID-19 pandemic has stalled young Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas’ burgeoning career, but he remains philosophical about the tennis shutdown. The world No. 6 would have been preparing for the French Open that was originally scheduled to start this weekend, but was postponed to September. While he is missing life on the ATP Tour, Tsitsipas believes that the lockdown has given the planet a breather. “I actually think they should put us in lockdown once a year — it’s good for nature, it’s good for our planet,” Tsitsipas said in an Instagram Live conversation for At Home With Babsi on Eurosport’s Instagram page. “I
When South Korea’s domestic women’s golf tour held its premier event last week — without spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic — no fewer than three of the world’s top 10 players took part. The country of 52 million people has a disproportionate share of the women’s world golf rankings, providing eight of the current top 20. In a demonstration of their prominence, South Korean women have won at least one major every season since 2010, with coronavirus cancellations perhaps the biggest threat to their run this year. The phenomenon, players and commentators have said, results from driven parents, intense training, a highly