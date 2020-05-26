Georgian tennis star Nikoloz Basilashvili, ranked 27th in the world, was on Sunday charged with physically assaulting his ex-wife, prosecutors said.
A court in Tbilisi charged Basilashvili with perpetrating “violence against a family member committed in the presence of a minor,” before releasing him on US$30,000 bail, prosecutor Natia Guruli said.
He faces up to three years in prison if found guilty.
Photo: AFP
Basilashvili’s ex-wife, Neka Dorokashvili, on Sunday told Mtavari TV that Basilashvili “physically assaulted” her on Friday in the presence of their five-year-old son.
Basilashvili denied the charges, his lawyer Irma Chkadua said.
The 28-year-old won his second ATP Tour title at the China Open in 2018 by defeating world No. 4 Juan Martin del Potro in the final, three months after winning the German Open in Hamburg.
He went on to defend the Hamburg title last year.
In May last year, Basilashvili reached a career high of 16th in the world.
Meanwhile, New Zealand is to stage a team-based tennis tournament for local men’s players from Wednesday next week, organizers said yesteray, an event marking the southern hemisphere’s first professional competition since the COVID-19 pandemic brought global sport to a halt.
All 112 matches of the “NZ Premier League” are to be played in Auckland without spectators, but broadcast live on TV or YouTube, Tennis New Zealand said.
After a strict two-month lockdown, New Zealand has begun easing disease prevention measures and given the green light to some professional sports to restart.
“Training without a goal is not possible for professional and competitive athletes,” Tennis New Zealand high performance director Christophe Lambert said in a statement. “The NZ Premier League offers opportunities for our best players to have a home base competitive environment so they are ready to jump back in when the pro circuit starts again, but also for our younger players to get the experience needed to perform at the highest level.”
The men’s ATP Tour and women’s WTA Tour have been shut down since March 8.
New Zealand has no players in the top 500 of the ATP Tour singles rankings so the league is to be padded out with doubles specialists, college players and New Zealand-based foreign players.
British world No. 77 Cameron Norrie and New Zealand-born Ben McLachlan, a doubles specialist who switched allegiance to Japan and played in the Davis Cup, are two of the foreign entrants.
The event is to feature 24 players split into eight teams of three competing across three weeks.
APPROPRIATE RESPONSE: The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan expressed ‘sincere regret’ for publishing the image on its in-house magazine and Web site A satirical mock-up depicting the Tokyo Games logo as the novel coronavirus has been pulled from online after Olympic organizers branded it “insensitive” and said that it infringed copyright. The design combines the distinctive, spiky image of the coronavirus cell with the blue-and-white Tokyo Games logo. It appeared on the cover of the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan’s magazine. The Tokyo Games have been postponed until next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left hundreds of thousands of people dead and halted sport worldwide. Club president Khaldon Azhari yesterday said that the club had decided to withdraw the image and remove
Uncertainty grips next year’s postponed Tokyo Olympic Games: Will there be fans or empty stadiums in 14 months? How will thousands of athletes, staff members and technical officials travel, be housed and stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic? And the Tokyo Games are not the only event. China, where COVID-19 was first detected, is to hold three mega-sports events in the year after the Tokyo Olympics are set to close. The World University Games in Chengdu, China, are to open, with up to 8,000 athletes, only 10 days after the Tokyo Games close. Next come the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on Feb. 4, 2022,
The COVID-19 pandemic has stalled young Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas’ burgeoning career, but he remains philosophical about the tennis shutdown. The world No. 6 would have been preparing for the French Open that was originally scheduled to start this weekend, but was postponed to September. While he is missing life on the ATP Tour, Tsitsipas believes that the lockdown has given the planet a breather. “I actually think they should put us in lockdown once a year — it’s good for nature, it’s good for our planet,” Tsitsipas said in an Instagram Live conversation for At Home With Babsi on Eurosport’s Instagram page. “I
When South Korea’s domestic women’s golf tour held its premier event last week — without spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic — no fewer than three of the world’s top 10 players took part. The country of 52 million people has a disproportionate share of the women’s world golf rankings, providing eight of the current top 20. In a demonstration of their prominence, South Korean women have won at least one major every season since 2010, with coronavirus cancellations perhaps the biggest threat to their run this year. The phenomenon, players and commentators have said, results from driven parents, intense training, a highly