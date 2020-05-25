NBA mulls a restart at Disney World

CLOSED SPACE: The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, has three arenas and 24,000 hotel rooms. Major League Soccer is also eyeing the facility

AFP, LOS ANGELES





The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Saturday said that it is in “exploratory” talks with The Walt Disney Co about a late-July restart at a Disney resort in Florida.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass confirmed earlier reports that the league is having conversations with Disney officials about restarting the 2019-2020 season in Orlando, Florida.

“The NBA, in conjunction with the National Basketball Players Association, is engaged in exploratory conversations with The Walt Disney Company about restarting the 2019-20 NBA season in late July at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida as a single site for an NBA campus for games, practices and housing,” Bass said.

The Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert speaks at a news conference in Chicago on Feb. 14. Photo: AFP

“Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place,” he said.

The NBA on March 11 suspended its season indefinitely in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ESPN reported that the NBA has a board of governors virtual meeting set for Friday.

The call is expected to provide additional details for players and coaches on plans to proceed with the restart.

Las Vegas has also been mentioned as a potential host.

There are still plenty of issues to resolve before the season can restart, including whether the league will play the rest of the regular season or go straight into playoffs.

The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, with three arenas and 24,000 hotel rooms, would allow the league to restart play in a closed-door environment.

The complex has previously hosted the Junior NBA World Championships.

Major League Soccer is also looking at using the facility at the same time as the NBA.

ESPN said that most club executives believe NBA commissioner Adam Silver will next month give the go-ahead to a return to play, with games expected to start sometime before the end of July.

The restart is expected to include a two-week quarantine for players in their home cities, one to two weeks of workouts at team facilities followed by two-week training camps.

The regular season was halted abruptly after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive. Gobert was given the all-clear about two weeks later.

So far, fewer than a dozen NBA players have been confirmed as testing positive for the novel coronavirus, although not all have been identified.

In March, Silver said that because of their athletic conditioning and youth, NBA players should be considered “super spreaders” because most will be asymptomatic even if they have the disease.