The COVID-19 pandemic has stalled young Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas’ burgeoning career, but he remains philosophical about the tennis shutdown.
The world No. 6 would have been preparing for the French Open that was originally scheduled to start this weekend, but was postponed to September.
While he is missing life on the ATP Tour, Tsitsipas believes that the lockdown has given the planet a breather.
Photo: AP
“I actually think they should put us in lockdown once a year — it’s good for nature, it’s good for our planet,” Tsitsipas said in an Instagram Live conversation for At Home With Babsi on Eurosport’s Instagram page. “I think it will be environmentally very beneficial. Life is such a hustle, and you never get the time to spend with your family and connect with them. Now it’s an opportunity to do so. It takes me back to when I was a young kid and I didn’t travel so much then.”
With professional tennis unlikely to return before early August, Tsitsipas said that the most difficult thing has been training without an end goal.
“I practice every day. Of course I don’t put 100 percent in, but at the same time, I’m planning on gradually getting better,” the 21-year-old said. “It’s a process. It’s tricky — you have so much time in front of you and you don’t know when things are going to get back to normal. Right now, I am taking it easy. I’m not pushing myself to the limit and I’m not resting. There is a good contrast in between the two.”
At last year’s French Open, Tsitsipas was tipped to make his Grand Slam breakthrough, but lost out in an epic battle with former champion Stan Wawrinka in the last 16.
Tsitsipas said that the defeat still weights on his mind.
“I felt heartbroken. It was a difficult one to get over and I felt I was really close,” he said.
Tsitsipas admired US great Pete Sampras, who also had Greek parentage.
“Pete Sampras was one of my idols,” he said. “I got to meet him at Indian Wells a few years ago. His game style was unique, amazing serve and volley game — and he also has a Greek heritage of course. He was a great athlete and the guy I believe revolutionized the one-handed backhand.”
A professional soccer team in South Korea apologized after “mannequins” used as substitute fans during a match on Sunday turned out to be sex dolls. K League 1 club Seoul said that the dolls, which had been dotted around stands off-limits to supporters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had been ordered inadvertently after a “misunderstanding” with the supplier. Earlier this month, the K League became the first major soccer league to hold matches since the start of the pandemic, with the season’s opening game watched by a worldwide audience of fans, but Seoul’s attempt to bring a touch of realism to Sunday’s
PCCT United reigned at the Taipei T10 Tournament, winning the final in style after a measured build-up over the three weekends of action before yesterday’s climax. The Taipei-based side overcame a strong FCC Formosans team, who posted 95-9, with the score boosted to 100 by penalty runs for a slow over rate. Chasing 101 to win, Usman Javed belted 46 not out, steadying the ship after Player of the Tournament Shazhad Khan departed for 8 in the first over. Amjad Zafar provided the bulk of the support for Usman, as the PCCT batsmen punished anything short or wide. Usman pulled Anthony Liu into
The semi-finals of the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament are scheduled for today at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground after rain halted play halfway through yesterday’s matches. The TCA Indians reached semi-final 1, where PCCT United await, via a qualifier against the FCC Formosans, with TCA and FCC the top teams from group play. Sadique Anwar’s 3-15 lifted him near the top of the wicket-takers’ column with eight so far in the tournament and helped restrict TCA to 90-6, with Murugan Subramani hitting 32. However, the Formosans fell to a four-run loss as captain Manoj Kriplani (0-7) tied down the batsmen with two miserly overs. Opposing
It is known as the “May 19 Incident” and by some estimations it still haunts China’s national soccer team 35 years on. On May 19, 1985, China were stunned 2-1 at home by neighbors Hong Kong, then still under British rule, on one of the most infamous nights in Chinese soccer history. It is notorious not just because China’s hopes of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup for the first time ended in calamity. After the match, fans in Beijing rioted, smashing up vehicles, attacking buses, and threatening foreign journalists and diplomatic staff. It began an intense rivalry between the two teams which