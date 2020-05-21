Global interest in the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL) amid global COVID-19 lockdowns that have left soccer fans bereft of live action is good news for the league and Taiwanese players, CTFA general secretary Fang Ching-jen says.
“The government and Taiwanese took the coronavirus outbreak seriously and followed disease prevention measures rigorously so that Taiwan could shine on the world stage. Because of these effective policies and actions, it was possible for Taiwan’s top soccer leagues, both men’s and women’s, to start the season on time. Therefore we have an opportunity for many nations to learn more about the development of soccer in Taiwan,” Fang told the Taipei Times at the weekend.
“Clubs in both the men’s and women’s top leagues have signed more foreign players in recent years, and they have taken up vital roles and boosted the level of play. We are delighted that the international community is taking more of an interest in Taiwan, and also in our soccer leagues,” Fang said.
The CTFA is very willing to share with other nations its experiences getting the soccer season started, such as the preparation of stadiums, and disease prevention measures for players, coaches and match officials, given that other professional leagues in Europe, Asia and elsewhere are preparing to resume later this month or next month, Fang said.
“As we had an opportunity for worldwide exposure, we provided match broadcasts in Chinese and English from the second round of games last month,” he said. “Taiwan’s leagues have gained a new audience, fans in other nations, looking at the viewing figures for our online streaming YouTube channel CTFA.TV.”
“We have had a surge in viewership numbers from Italy, the UK, Russia, Poland and other nations in recent weeks,” he added. “This will have a positive effect, as Taiwanese players in the TFPL have a higher global exposure. Through the international broadcasts, we hope to attract more foreign players to come and play in Taiwan. That would be very good for us, for the TFPL to advance to the next level, to boost competitiveness and provide more entertaining matches for an international audience.”
The TFPL has also caught the attention of the Chinese diaspora in Southeast Asia, as the pandemic has shut down most professional leagues in Asia and Europe, Fang said.
“Checking the viewing figures for Asia, we have gained viewers in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. We want to thank the fans in these nations for their support and continued interest in Taiwanese soccer,” he said.
Figures are not available for China, due to the Chinese government’s restrictions on video streaming sites such as YouTube, he added.
Plans are being considered for local supporters to be allowed to attend TFPL matches, such as in the professional baseball league, Fang said, as the government and health authorities approve the opening up of more sectors after more than a month without any local infections.
“However, the facilities and hardware requirements for ballparks are very different from soccer stadiums, so we have to take care of the details and implement strict conditions,” he said. “We are studying ways for fans to attend the games, the required disease prevention measures and the capacity limitations at each ground.”
The CTFA plans to meet with the Sports Administration to discuss allowing fans to attend TFPL matches, he said.
Taiwan international soccer player Emilio Estevez has signed for Dutch side ADO Den Haag for an undisclosed fee, his side York9 announced on Tuesday, making the 21-year-old midfielder the first Canadian Premier League (CPL) player to sign for a top-flight European side. “I’m super happy. It’s something that I wasn’t expecting, to be honest,” Estevez told the CPL Web site. “It’s something that really caught me off-guard, but it feels good to be able to make a little bit of history and leave my mark in the CPL, and show players that anything is possible — that if you work hard
PCCT United reigned at the Taipei T10 Tournament, winning the final in style after a measured build-up over the three weekends of action before yesterday’s climax. The Taipei-based side overcame a strong FCC Formosans team, who posted 95-9, with the score boosted to 100 by penalty runs for a slow over rate. Chasing 101 to win, Usman Javed belted 46 not out, steadying the ship after Player of the Tournament Shazhad Khan departed for 8 in the first over. Amjad Zafar provided the bulk of the support for Usman, as the PCCT batsmen punished anything short or wide. Usman pulled Anthony Liu into
A professional soccer team in South Korea apologized after “mannequins” used as substitute fans during a match on Sunday turned out to be sex dolls. K League 1 club Seoul said that the dolls, which had been dotted around stands off-limits to supporters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had been ordered inadvertently after a “misunderstanding” with the supplier. Earlier this month, the K League became the first major soccer league to hold matches since the start of the pandemic, with the season’s opening game watched by a worldwide audience of fans, but Seoul’s attempt to bring a touch of realism to Sunday’s
The semi-finals of the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament are scheduled for today at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground after rain halted play halfway through yesterday’s matches. The TCA Indians reached semi-final 1, where PCCT United await, via a qualifier against the FCC Formosans, with TCA and FCC the top teams from group play. Sadique Anwar’s 3-15 lifted him near the top of the wicket-takers’ column with eight so far in the tournament and helped restrict TCA to 90-6, with Murugan Subramani hitting 32. However, the Formosans fell to a four-run loss as captain Manoj Kriplani (0-7) tied down the batsmen with two miserly overs. Opposing