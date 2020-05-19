New South Wales and South Sydney Rabbitohs back James Roberts checked into rehab because the COVID-19 shutdown of sport left such a big hole in his life, his partner told Australian media yesterday.
Health experts have warned that a prolonged isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic could take a major mental toll on athletes as their livelihoods and self-esteem are intrinsically linked to competition.
Pacy center Roberts, nicknamed “Jimmy the Jet,” checked into the clinic last week and Anna Jovanovic said mental health issues, not alcohol or drugs, were behind the voluntarily move.
“The reason he decided to go to rehab was because of the absence rugby league left in his life when we had to go into isolation. You could just see he was lost,” Jovanovic told the Sydney Morning Herald.
“He would just sit around, be in deep thought, and you could see he didn’t want to do anything. He lost some of his drive,” Jovanovic said.
“The whole not getting up for training, the social environment of being with the boys, the happiness that training gives and doing what [he] always does — that was a big part that was missing. He just kept saying: ‘I just want to play football,’” she said.
The 27-year-old, who played all three matches in the 2018 State of Origin series, has had alcohol-related issues in the past that cost him contracts at two National Rugby League clubs.
“I think people get the wrong idea and automatically think: ‘Oh, he’s got a drug problem or he’s got a drinking problem,’” Jovanovic said. “It was none of that. It’s about mental health and there’s no shame in that. People should be proud of him for making this step for himself and his family, and not misconstrue it with other things.”
Roberts plans to check himself out of the clinic on Friday and hopes to play in South Sydney’s derby against the reigning champion Sydney Roosters when the league resumes next week, Jovanovic said.
“If he plays the first game, that would be huge for him,” she said. “I hope he does because that’s what he is really looking forward to. Knowing James, he might say: ‘I need to play, this is what I live and I die for.’”
Taiwan international soccer player Emilio Estevez has signed for Dutch side ADO Den Haag for an undisclosed fee, his side York9 announced on Tuesday, making the 21-year-old midfielder the first Canadian Premier League (CPL) player to sign for a top-flight European side. “I’m super happy. It’s something that I wasn’t expecting, to be honest,” Estevez told the CPL Web site. “It’s something that really caught me off-guard, but it feels good to be able to make a little bit of history and leave my mark in the CPL, and show players that anything is possible — that if you work hard
The semi-finals of the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament are scheduled for today at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground after rain halted play halfway through yesterday’s matches. The TCA Indians reached semi-final 1, where PCCT United await, via a qualifier against the FCC Formosans, with TCA and FCC the top teams from group play. Sadique Anwar’s 3-15 lifted him near the top of the wicket-takers’ column with eight so far in the tournament and helped restrict TCA to 90-6, with Murugan Subramani hitting 32. However, the Formosans fell to a four-run loss as captain Manoj Kriplani (0-7) tied down the batsmen with two miserly overs. Opposing
PCCT United reigned at the Taipei T10 Tournament, winning the final in style after a measured build-up over the three weekends of action before yesterday’s climax. The Taipei-based side overcame a strong FCC Formosans team, who posted 95-9, with the score boosted to 100 by penalty runs for a slow over rate. Chasing 101 to win, Usman Javed belted 46 not out, steadying the ship after Player of the Tournament Shazhad Khan departed for 8 in the first over. Amjad Zafar provided the bulk of the support for Usman, as the PCCT batsmen punished anything short or wide. Usman pulled Anthony Liu into
With the Tokyo Games postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, top Japanese fencer Ryo Miyake has swapped his metal mask and foil for a bike and backpack as an Uber Eats deliveryman. The 29-year-old, who won silver in the team foil at the 2012 London Olympics and was itching to compete in a home Games, said that the job keeps him in shape physically and mentally — and brings in much-needed cash. “I started this for two reasons — to save money for travelling [to future competitions] and to keep myself in physical shape,” Miyake told reporters. “I see how much I