RUGBY UNION

Test window postponed

World Rugby has postponed July Test matches involving southern and northern hemisphere nations because of ongoing restrictions on international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. The sport’s international governing body issued a statement yesterday saying that the mid-year Test window would be rescheduled when cross-border travel and quarantine regulations are relaxed. New Zealand had been scheduled to play Wales and Scotland, Australia were to play Ireland and Fiji, and South Africa had planned to host Scotland and Georgia. World Rugby said the postponement is due “to ongoing government and health agency COVID-19 directives.”

RUGBY UNION

Australia names chairman

Former media executive Hamish McLennan has been appointed as a director and chairman-elect of Rugby Australia as part of an overhaul of the union’s troubled administration. Rugby Australia chairman Paul McLean announced McLennan’s appointment yesterday, describing the former executive chairman of Australian broadcaster Network Ten and high-ranking News Corp executive as “a lifelong rugby man [who] is passionate about uniting the game.” Raelene Castle last month quit as chief executive, saying that the board of directors made it clear that it would not allow her to continue in her role. Castle had been under pressure to retain her position in the face of multiple challenges, including a damaged relationship with top players, the lack of a new broadcasting deal, Rugby Australia’s poor financial position that only deepened during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a letter cosigned by 10 former Wallabies captains demanding a change of administration because the sport had “lost its way.” Peter Wiggs, who had been widely touted as a strong candidate to take over as chairman in July on McLean’s departure, quit last week after only six week on the board. Rugby Australia reported a provisional US$6 million deficit for last year and local media report that it will lose up to US$76 million this year if professional rugby does not resume from the enforced shutdown because of the pandemic.

CRICKET

Tendulkar settles lawsuit

India great Sachin Tendulkar has settled a lawsuit with an Australian bat maker he accused of failing to pay him millions of dollars under a licensing agreement. Spartan Sports group apologized to Tendulkar for using his name and image after he terminated a deal with them, according to a joint statement. Tendulkar had claimed millions of dollars in damages in a civil lawsuit filed in a Sydney court last year. The statement did not say whether there was a financial deal in the out-of-court settlement. “Spartan sincerely apologizes to Mr Tendulkar for its failure to honor his sponsorship agreement and is grateful for Mr Tendulkar’s patience in resolving this dispute,” Spartan director Les Galbraith said in the statement issued by the two sides late on Thursday. The batting icon entered into a worldwide agreement with Spartan in 2016 to promote their products. The company acknowledged that “Mr Tendulkar has had no association with Spartan since 17 September 2018, when Mr Tendulkar terminated their sponsorship agreement.”