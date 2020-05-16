RUGBY UNION
Test window postponed
World Rugby has postponed July Test matches involving southern and northern hemisphere nations because of ongoing restrictions on international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. The sport’s international governing body issued a statement yesterday saying that the mid-year Test window would be rescheduled when cross-border travel and quarantine regulations are relaxed. New Zealand had been scheduled to play Wales and Scotland, Australia were to play Ireland and Fiji, and South Africa had planned to host Scotland and Georgia. World Rugby said the postponement is due “to ongoing government and health agency COVID-19 directives.”
RUGBY UNION
Australia names chairman
Former media executive Hamish McLennan has been appointed as a director and chairman-elect of Rugby Australia as part of an overhaul of the union’s troubled administration. Rugby Australia chairman Paul McLean announced McLennan’s appointment yesterday, describing the former executive chairman of Australian broadcaster Network Ten and high-ranking News Corp executive as “a lifelong rugby man [who] is passionate about uniting the game.” Raelene Castle last month quit as chief executive, saying that the board of directors made it clear that it would not allow her to continue in her role. Castle had been under pressure to retain her position in the face of multiple challenges, including a damaged relationship with top players, the lack of a new broadcasting deal, Rugby Australia’s poor financial position that only deepened during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a letter cosigned by 10 former Wallabies captains demanding a change of administration because the sport had “lost its way.” Peter Wiggs, who had been widely touted as a strong candidate to take over as chairman in July on McLean’s departure, quit last week after only six week on the board. Rugby Australia reported a provisional US$6 million deficit for last year and local media report that it will lose up to US$76 million this year if professional rugby does not resume from the enforced shutdown because of the pandemic.
CRICKET
Tendulkar settles lawsuit
India great Sachin Tendulkar has settled a lawsuit with an Australian bat maker he accused of failing to pay him millions of dollars under a licensing agreement. Spartan Sports group apologized to Tendulkar for using his name and image after he terminated a deal with them, according to a joint statement. Tendulkar had claimed millions of dollars in damages in a civil lawsuit filed in a Sydney court last year. The statement did not say whether there was a financial deal in the out-of-court settlement. “Spartan sincerely apologizes to Mr Tendulkar for its failure to honor his sponsorship agreement and is grateful for Mr Tendulkar’s patience in resolving this dispute,” Spartan director Les Galbraith said in the statement issued by the two sides late on Thursday. The batting icon entered into a worldwide agreement with Spartan in 2016 to promote their products. The company acknowledged that “Mr Tendulkar has had no association with Spartan since 17 September 2018, when Mr Tendulkar terminated their sponsorship agreement.”
The Taiwan Dragons yesterday entered the semi-finals of the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament with two wins at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground before a thunderstorm halted play. The Dragons downed the Hsinchu Titans in a low-scoring and contentious encounter before rolling over the Taiwan Daredevils. Earlier yesterday, the Taipei City Government endorsed the tournament, with spokesman Chen Kuan-ting visiting in the morning as the temperature soared. Chen said that Taipei’s progress amid the COVID-19 pandemic “is being recognized globally — and today’s event is proof of our strength and success.” “All around the world, countries are closed and sports are postponed, but Taiwan is the
When Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge made history by beating the two-hour mark for the marathon, the Kenyan was wearing a pair of controversial Nike running shoes that has sent rival companies scrambling to play catch-up in a business worth billions of dollars. The likes of Adidas, Asics, Brooks, Hoka, New Balance and Saucony have released or are about to unveil their own carbon-fiber versions of running shoes. Elite athletes wearing versions of the Vaporfly, the carbon plates of which lend a propulsive sensation to every stride, have set a rash of personal bests and Nike runners have practically swept the board in long
Tatung and Hang Yuan each picked up a point on Sunday after a 2-2 draw in the fifth round of Taiwan Football Premier League matches, while Taiwan Steel netted four in a robust display of their firepower. With first-placed Taipower being held to a scoreless draw the title race is wide open, with four teams within four points of the league leaders. Taiwan international Chen Jui-chieh scored a brace as Tatung grabbed a 2-1 lead against Hang Yuan at Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei City, but attacking midfielder Wu Yen-shu equalized in the 60th minute to claim a share of
RARING TO GO: ‘You have to be careful, but not to resume would be a disaster from all points of view,’ AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini said in an Instagram live chat Serie A giants Inter and AC Milan on Friday both resumed training, two months after the COVID-19 pandemic placed the northern Italian city under a strict lockdown. Inter on Friday said that all of their players and staff members had tested negative for the coronavirus, clearing the way for them to return to individual training. Side captain Samir Handanovic led the way in the afternoon, as players — including Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku — wearing masks and some in gloves arrived at the team’s training center in Appiano Gentile, 35km northwest of Milan. Temperatures were measured on arrival, with three groups of