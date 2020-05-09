Taiwan cricket English livestream to continue

Staff writer, with CNA





The second stage of the inaugural Taipei T10 cricket tournament starts today in the capital, with livestream English commentary for viewers around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TCA Indians and FCC Formosans topped their groups in the first stage, which gave them direct entry to the semi-finals, which are to be played next week.

The playoffs today are to begin with the ICCT Smashers, the Chiayi Swingers and PCCT United competing in Pool 1, while the Taiwan Dragons, the Hsinchu Titans and the Taiwan Daredevils are in Pool 2 tomorrow.

The outfield is pictured at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District yesterday. Photo: Grant Dexter, Taipei Times

The matches are at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District, with the first match of three starting at 11:30am each day.

The league is happening with most sporting events around the world halted due to the pandemic.

League presenter Priya Lalwani Purswaney told the Central News Agency that the motivation behind the league is to bring cricket to people around the world who have been starved of sport because of lockdowns.

“The entire world is starved of sports and people in lockdowns in countries around the world are bored because they can’t even go out and play sports,” Purswaney said.

Since the start of the league on April 25, people have been able to watch games streamed live on the Sports Tiger mobile application each weekend, with play-by-play commentary in English, she said.

The league’s 160 players are long-term residents of Taiwan from cricketing countries around the world, including engineers, students, English teachers, restaurant owners and local members of the community who have played cricket in Taiwan for fun for decades, she said.