Tom Murphy has become somewhat of an online sensation during baseball’s shutdown for the array of workouts the Seattle Mariners’ catcher posts on Instagram from his home in upstate New York.
While staying in shape is a priority, Murphy also is thinking ahead: As in, how the game’s strategy might need to shift if teams have to play in empty stadiums.
“It’s going to be one of those things that it’s going to add some different aspects to the game,” Murphy said.
Photo: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY
Whenever baseball returns after the delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an element that might come into play like never before: the sound of silence.
The crack of the bat and the pop of a glove might resonate with a rich, deep echo that invokes the nostalgia of the game — back to the days of playing in front of just family and friends in Little League or high school when the loudest noises were the ping of an aluminum bat and an overzealous parent.
However, a quiet ballpark also means a drastic departure for pro athletes accustomed to roaring crowds.
“It’s going to be weird, there’s no question about it. It’s going to be very weird. We’re so used to having fans in the stands,” Washington manager Davey Martinez said. “I’ve been in professional baseball since 1983. This will be a first. This will be a first for me. Even in the minor leagues, we had fans. This is new territory for a lot of us, but it’s going to be part of it, if we get started.”
The din associated with baseball is essentially a masking agent. It could be just the general murmur of the crowd engaged in normal conversation, music being pumped through the stadium audio between pitches or the wave of noise after a particularly exciting play.
In Murphy’s case, he worries about what a batter might be able to hear just inches away from where he sets up.
The subtle movement by the catcher to give the target in the right location and frame home plate is a vital piece of success for a pitcher. Murphy’s concern is that without the normal soundtrack of a stadium, will his movements be too obvious and allow batters to figure out where the pitch might be?
“That’s something that I’m sure people haven’t really thought of too much, but it’s been on my mind a lot, and just thinking about how many locations are going to be given away, it’s kind of scary for pitchers, just because that’s obviously a huge part of their game is commanding different locations without the hitter knowing,” Murphy said.
“And I definitely worry about that situation a little bit,” he said.
Still, with the expectation that games will be TV-only to start, the lack of stadium noise could be an issue. Discussions that have been unfiltered in the past — whether those involved are players on the field, the umpires or those in the dugout — might now be heard clearly.
Some of those previously R-rated conversations are going to need an editor — or a delay and a silence button.
“I think we’re going to have to be very mindful of how loud we talk and very mindful of the conversations with the umpires, because everybody is going to be able to hear it,” first-year Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said.
A federal judge on Friday dismissed the US women’s soccer team’s bid for equal pay, rejecting claims that the players had been underpaid. In a 32-page ruling, Gary Klausner of the US District Court for Central California in Los Angeles tossed the women’s claim of pay discrimination, ruling in favor of the US Soccer Federation (USSF). Klausner did allow the women’s case for unfair treatment in areas such as travel, housing and medical support to proceed to trial, set for June 16 in Los Angeles. However, the judge said that the equal pay claims — the central plank of the case — had
The Taiwan Dragons produced a surprise pair of dominant performances at the Taipei T10 Cricket League yesterday, winning their two games, although the TCA Indians topped Group 1. The Dragons upset the Hsinchu Titans with some strong hitting after being sent in to bat in the first match on the third day of competition. Rishi Josula clattered 43 runs with four fours and three sixes in just 22 deliveries to set a batting standard that was not bettered at the Yingeng Cricket Ground yesterday. He and Adam Hopkins (23) put on 58 for the second wicket after opener Athula Senadeera contributed 16 from
SECOND WEEKEND: A crew producing the tourney’s livestream were briefly put at risk when FCC Formosans’ Anthony Liu put one of his five sixes onto the roof of their tent Anthony Liu continued his good form at the Taipei T10 Cricket league, even putting the new-to-the-game technical crew in danger with one six over forward-square at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground yesterday. The FCC Formosans opener cracked the first half-century of the tournament, although Vishwajit Tawar of the Chiayi Swingers later in the day bettered Liu’s innings of 51 against the ICCT Smashers. However, the crew who are producing the livestream for the tournament — which was put together to serve cricket-starved fans worldwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic — were momentarily put at risk when Liu put one of his five sixes onto
CERTAIN AMID UNCERTAINTY: An Indian Olympic official said that the nation is capable of hosting big-ticket events, although rights might not be known until 2025 India will step up its battle to win the 2032 Olympic Games and other international events when the COVID-19 pandemic eases, Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra said on Friday. Ten years after hosting the Commonwealth Games, Batra said that his nation had lessons to learn, but would not be deterred. “We are serious and definitely pitching for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games and the 2032 Olympics,” Batra said. India has already written expressions of interest to the International Olympic Committee, but faces reported competition from Thailand, Russia and Colombia for the 2026 event. Queensland in Australia, Shanghai and a potential joint bid between