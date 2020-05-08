No chance of Fury fighting Wilder if no spectators, Briton’s promoter says

Reuters, LONDON





There is no chance of a rematch between world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder of the US going ahead without a crowd, the Briton’s promoter Frank Warren said on Wednesday.

Fury overwhelmed Wilder in their Las Vegas rematch in February, seizing the WBC crown with a seventh-round stoppage.

They had previously fought to a draw in December 2018.

Tyson Fury, left, fights Deontay Wilder in their WBC heavyweight title bout at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Feb. 22. Photo: Reuters

A third bout between the two had been set for Las Vegas in July, but that was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now looks unlikely to happen before November or December.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) is hoping to resume professional boxing in Britain in July, but with strict conditions and no spectators.

“There’s not going to be big-name fighters out there,” Warren told the BBC of the first fights likely after the lockdown.

“There is no chance of Fury v Wilder behind closed doors,” Warren added.

Promoter Bob Arum last month said that the delay of the boxing calendar might be even longer because of the importance of gate receipts.

“The fans in the last fight put almost US$17 million into the coffers in ticket purchases... How do you replace that US$17 million? I mean, you don’t,” he said in a Top Rank Boxing interview. “A Fury-Wilder fight might have to wait a couple more months until we can go back to full spectators.”

BBBofC proposals for July, which are still being discussed with promoters, include boxers in Britain having to wear masks during ring walks and being banned from using a spit bucket.

Former WBA lightweight champion Anthony Crolla told the BBC that it would be impossible to follow such rules to the letter.

“A boxer can’t spit in a bucket?” he asked. “What if that fighter has a mouthful of blood?”