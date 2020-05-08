There is no chance of a rematch between world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder of the US going ahead without a crowd, the Briton’s promoter Frank Warren said on Wednesday.
Fury overwhelmed Wilder in their Las Vegas rematch in February, seizing the WBC crown with a seventh-round stoppage.
They had previously fought to a draw in December 2018.
Photo: Reuters
A third bout between the two had been set for Las Vegas in July, but that was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now looks unlikely to happen before November or December.
The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) is hoping to resume professional boxing in Britain in July, but with strict conditions and no spectators.
“There’s not going to be big-name fighters out there,” Warren told the BBC of the first fights likely after the lockdown.
“There is no chance of Fury v Wilder behind closed doors,” Warren added.
Promoter Bob Arum last month said that the delay of the boxing calendar might be even longer because of the importance of gate receipts.
“The fans in the last fight put almost US$17 million into the coffers in ticket purchases... How do you replace that US$17 million? I mean, you don’t,” he said in a Top Rank Boxing interview. “A Fury-Wilder fight might have to wait a couple more months until we can go back to full spectators.”
BBBofC proposals for July, which are still being discussed with promoters, include boxers in Britain having to wear masks during ring walks and being banned from using a spit bucket.
Former WBA lightweight champion Anthony Crolla told the BBC that it would be impossible to follow such rules to the letter.
“A boxer can’t spit in a bucket?” he asked. “What if that fighter has a mouthful of blood?”
A federal judge on Friday dismissed the US women’s soccer team’s bid for equal pay, rejecting claims that the players had been underpaid. In a 32-page ruling, Gary Klausner of the US District Court for Central California in Los Angeles tossed the women’s claim of pay discrimination, ruling in favor of the US Soccer Federation (USSF). Klausner did allow the women’s case for unfair treatment in areas such as travel, housing and medical support to proceed to trial, set for June 16 in Los Angeles. However, the judge said that the equal pay claims — the central plank of the case — had
For martial arts students in Taipei, training is going on almost as normal as Taiwan keeps the spread of the novel coronavirus well under control. While large parts of the world are reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic in lockdown, Taiwan has reported just 429 cases and six deaths, thanks to early prevention and control measures. Taiwan has not reported any new cases in six days and no local transmission in almost two weeks. While the government has encouraged social distancing and the wearing of masks, life in the nation has gone on largely as normal — including for many gyms. Sung Ming-yen, the founder
The Taiwan Dragons produced a surprise pair of dominant performances at the Taipei T10 Cricket League yesterday, winning their two games, although the TCA Indians topped Group 1. The Dragons upset the Hsinchu Titans with some strong hitting after being sent in to bat in the first match on the third day of competition. Rishi Josula clattered 43 runs with four fours and three sixes in just 22 deliveries to set a batting standard that was not bettered at the Yingeng Cricket Ground yesterday. He and Adam Hopkins (23) put on 58 for the second wicket after opener Athula Senadeera contributed 16 from
SECOND WEEKEND: A crew producing the tourney’s livestream were briefly put at risk when FCC Formosans’ Anthony Liu put one of his five sixes onto the roof of their tent Anthony Liu continued his good form at the Taipei T10 Cricket league, even putting the new-to-the-game technical crew in danger with one six over forward-square at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground yesterday. The FCC Formosans opener cracked the first half-century of the tournament, although Vishwajit Tawar of the Chiayi Swingers later in the day bettered Liu’s innings of 51 against the ICCT Smashers. However, the crew who are producing the livestream for the tournament — which was put together to serve cricket-starved fans worldwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic — were momentarily put at risk when Liu put one of his five sixes onto