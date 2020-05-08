Boxing looking into ‘spit science’

AP





The “sweet science” might adopt a bit of “spit science” under a plan to protect itself from COVID-19 when boxing resumes in Britain, possibly in July.

The head of the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) on Wednesday said that the governing body is working on an “apparatus” that would allow fighters to safely spit out water as they catch their breath between rounds — one of dozens of protective measures under discussion.

Fighters would have to wear a mask until inside the ring, while trainers and the referee would wear masks throughout bouts. No fans would be allowed. Testing protocols would be in place.

Floyd Mayweather Jr is doused with water in his corner between rounds during a WBA super welterweight title fight against Miguel Cotto in Las Vegas on May 5, 2012. Photo: AP

The five-page plan distributed to British promoters drew immediate attention for one line in particular: “No spitting from boxers when in corners.”

However, BBBofC general secretary Robert Smith said that the measure is more nuanced.

“We’re working on an apparatus in the corner where a boxer can refresh themselves in a safe and clean-as-possible way,” Smith said. “They’ll be able to refresh themselves with water and obviously gargle ... and dispense with that water in as clean as possible a way. An apparatus to do that will hopefully be in place. We’ll have to have something that’s closed.”

The apparatus could include a version of the traditional spit bucket, but one that is fully enclosed, he said.

The pandemic stopped sports around the world in March and restarting will not be easy, as soccer’s Premier League is learning.

Government restrictions would also dictate how and when sporting events can resume.

Smith referred to the plan as a “consultation document” and said that it is flexible.

Initially, there would be no championship bouts, because they require more personnel, Smith added.

“If procedures are working well, we bring in the championships,” he said. “The whole thing is up for discussion.”

Smith said that he had conversations on Wednesday with prominent promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren.

“We’re all positive that we can get it done. A couple of things were discussed. We seem to be singing from the same song sheet,” Smith said.

Hearn and Warren did not return messages seeking comment.

Anthony Joshua’s fight against Kubrat Pulev, which was scheduled for June 20 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, has been postponed, but not yet rescheduled, while WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte is scheduled to fight Alexander Povetkin on July 4 at Manchester Arena.

According to the BBBofC plan, events would also be prohibited for anyone with a fever or flu-like symptoms, those with serious medical conditions, pregnant women, anyone who is “seriously overweight” and anyone aged 70 or older, regardless of health.

Everyone entering events would have been tested and would be required to bring their test result to the venue.

Promoter Steve Wraith said that he supports the plan in general, but thinks that they can reduce a few measures.

“I don’t see the reason for wearing the mask coming into the ring,” Wraith said. “Some of these measures will be more visual for the watching [television] crowds rather than being practical.”

The July timetable is definitely flexible, Smith said.

“It depends what is said on Sunday from the government, if we’re on lockdown a further period of time,” Smith said. “It may end up in August. It may end up in September. We’re not over this crisis yet.”

Smith said that he would “fully respect” if boxers decided not to participate, whether because of lower potential winnings or because of health concerns.