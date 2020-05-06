Freiburg’s Schmid ready for restart in ‘weird’ times

AFP, PARIS





SC Freiburg midfielder Jonathan Schmid on Monday said that he is “not at all” afraid to return to the pitch, but added that a second wave of COVID-19 infections would put paid to German soccer’s plans to complete its interrupted season.

“Germany wants to finish their championship,” the 29-year-old Frenchman said. “We’re training for that. We’ll be ready when it resumes.”

The German Football League wants to restart matches in empty stadiums from Saturday next week, providing it gets the green light from German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government. A decision is expected today.

SC Freiburg’s Jonathan Schmid, left, vies for the ball with Union Berlin’s Marius Buelter in their Bundesliga match in Freiburg, Germany, on March 7. Photo: AP

Those plans were thrown into question on Monday when the Bundesliga said that its testing of players, coaches and backroom staff had produced 10 positive results. Three are known to be from top-flight side Cologne.

Germany has been less affected by the pandemic than other European nations, an outcome partly attributed to mass testing.

Schmid said that any signs that soccer’s return had produced a new surge in infections would halt the restart plans.

“If there is a second wave and it affects some clubs, I think the season will be over,” Schmid said. “The clubs don’t want to risk everything, but it’s also important to get back on track for the economic survival of the clubs.”

Despite having two children, Schmid said that he is not worried about the possibility of infection.

“No, not at all afraid. If we’re allowed to do it, then it’s safe,” he said. “We get tested once a week. If I am positive, I will stay away from my children and my wife. That’s the advantage for us, we’re being followed.”

Most German clubs resumed training on April 7, but with stringent social distancing measures.

“At first it was weird. You arrive at the training area already changed and go straight home for a shower. We don’t have a lot of time to communicate either,” Schmid said. “We don’t shake hands, we greet each other from a distance.”

However, the training is evolving.

“Now we are working in groups of four. Avoiding contact; no tackling. Football is a contact sport. A player needs that,” he said. “We’re already happy to be back on the pitch, on the ball, and having fun with a few teammates on the field.”

“We’re ready to go. We’ve been training more intensely than we do in the pre-season. There have been a lot of sprints, a lot of changes of direction. To avoid injuries, we are training harder,” he added. “Maybe there will be less training and more games. As a player, I’d rather play lots as they do in England than train for five days.”

If the league does resume, it will be behind closed doors, with voices echoing around empty stadiums. It is not the way Schmid wanted to try to lead his club to a place in European competition next season.

“I’ve never played behind closed doors. There will be something missing. With the stadium and the fans behind us, it’s tough for away teams to win at Freiburg. It’s always a plus,” said Schmid, who came up through the club’s youth system. “You have to be prepared for that and keep giving it your all.”

There has also been talk of players wearing masks on the pitch.

“Walking around with a mask is uncomfortable. I wear one when we go shopping. It’s not comfortable to breathe. So playing football...” he said, ending with a laugh.

Like their Bundesliga counterparts, Freiburg players have taken a pay cut.

“The club asked us to lower our salaries to help ground staff and office workers. We agreed. It was a good thing to do it compared with everything they do for us,” he said. “We wanted to give back something that would allow them to continue to live, because they also have families and rent to pay. It’s harder for them than it is for us. A little gesture does good.”