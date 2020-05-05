One September day in the Yorkshire Dales back in 1967, a handful of female riders set out behind 99 men to compete in a 12-hour time trial organized by Otley Cycling Club.
One of them happened to be Beryl Burton, who many still regard as Britain’s greatest female cyclist, and what transpired throughout that long day helped explode the myth that women lacked the aerobic endurance to challenge men.
Picking off male riders as if she was shelling peas, the relentless 30-year-old clocked up 277.25 miles (446.2km) — not just setting a British women’s record that lasted 50 years, but a men’s one, too.
With two hours remaining, Burton, whose husband, Charlie, spent the day delivering snacks, including a nip of brandy from his support vehicle, caught and passed leading male rider Mike McNamara (who had started two minutes ahead of her).
In one of British sport’s best-loved anecdotes, Beryl Burton is reputed to have glanced across at the struggling McNamara, who incidentally broke the men’s record by completing 276.52 miles, and offered a consolatory Liquorice Allsort.
It was not the first time Beryl Burton, born near Leeds on May 12, 1937, humbled the men.
A year earlier she won the British 100 miles championships in a time that was 38 seconds quicker than the men’s champion from a week earlier on exactly the same course.
In a TV documentary in 1986, one young male rider said: “You only ever see one view of her, and that’s a rear view. She goes by.”
Beryl Burton was introduced to cycling by Charlie Burton, who she married in 1955.
“She was handy, but not that competent, slowly she got better,” he said of her early days on two wheels.
In 1957, she was second in the national 100 miles time trial championships — the first medal in a collection that eventually could have filled a small house.
From the age of 19 to 39 she won 96 national titles, the women’s road world title in 1960 and 1967, and the world individual pursuit track title in 1959, 1960, 1962, 1963 and 1966.
In 1963 she became the first woman to break the hour barrier for the 25 miles time trial.
Beryl Burton won Britain’s best all-rounder time trial competition (25, 50 and 100 miles) 25 years in succession.
Never one to court publicity, the lack of attention paid to women’s cycling at the time still grated.
“It might as well have been the ladies’ darts final down at the local as far as Britain was concerned,” she said after winning the world title in Leipzig, East Germany, in 1960.
Sadly for Beryl Burton, women’s cycling did not enter the Olympics until 1984 and it was another decade before a women’s time trial was included in the world championships.
Who knows how much else the humble housewife from Yorkshire, who never received a penny in sponsorship, would have achieved?
British Cycling president Bob Howden said Beryl Burton’s record of beating men could qualify her as the world’s greatest athlete.
Growing up nearby in Wakefield, he competed against her and said she was the reason he entered the sport.
“I was a spotty 13-year-old and was riding home from football one day and got caught by Beryl coming home, complete with saddlebag and everything,” Howden said. “I instantly recognized her as she was world champion. I couldn’t resist jumping past her, but she just clawed me back and left me. We carried on like that for a few miles and eventually she said: ‘If you think you’re that bloody good join a cycling club.’ And I did. That’s why I am where I am now I guess.”
Beryl Burton’s childhood was beset by ill health and she spent nine months in hospital after a bout of rheumatic fever aged 11. Years spent picking rhubarb in Britain’s so-called “Rhubarb Triangle” helped build her legendary endurance.
Beryl Burton passed on her love of cycling to her daughter, Denise, and they even raced against each other.
Nothing perhaps illustrates her fierce competitiveness than the 1976 national road championships when Denise, then 20, beat her mom, who could not bring herself to congratulate her.
Beryl Burton rode a bike to the end.
On May 5, 1996, while out on her bike delivering invites for her 59th birthday, she suffered a heart attack and died.
For martial arts students in Taipei, training is going on almost as normal as Taiwan keeps the spread of the novel coronavirus well under control. While large parts of the world are reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic in lockdown, Taiwan has reported just 429 cases and six deaths, thanks to early prevention and control measures. Taiwan has not reported any new cases in six days and no local transmission in almost two weeks. While the government has encouraged social distancing and the wearing of masks, life in the nation has gone on largely as normal — including for many gyms. Sung Ming-yen, the founder
MILESTONES: Chou Chun-san became the first person to win SBL titles as both a player and coach, while the Brew Crew set records for scoring and margin of victory Taiwan Beer last night dominated the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 117-78 at the Hao Yu Sports Center in New Taipei City to cap their season by winning the Super Basketball League (SBL) championship crown, with their high-scoring performance setting several league final records. Taiwan Beer point guard Chiang Yu-an played in a manner befitting his leadership role on the team, as he came through while under pressure in the decisive Game 7 to score a team-high 24 points to go with nine assists and was voted SBL Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his standout performance throughout the series. Chiang had help from
Former MLB star slugger Manny Ramirez is eyeing a comeback in Taiwan, the first nation to start its baseball season amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. “I have been itching to get back in the batter’s box and be able to compete again,” 47-year-old Ramirez told the Web-based Taiwan Times in an interview published on Wednesday adding that his goal was to “find a roster spot” in the CPBL. “I also miss being around teammates and team dinners post-game,” said Ramirez, who was an All-Star 12 times during an 18-year MLB career and won the World Series twice with the Boston Red
A federal judge on Friday dismissed the US women’s soccer team’s bid for equal pay, rejecting claims that the players had been underpaid. In a 32-page ruling, Gary Klausner of the US District Court for Central California in Los Angeles tossed the women’s claim of pay discrimination, ruling in favor of the US Soccer Federation (USSF). Klausner did allow the women’s case for unfair treatment in areas such as travel, housing and medical support to proceed to trial, set for June 16 in Los Angeles. However, the judge said that the equal pay claims — the central plank of the case — had