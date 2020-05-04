‘Game of Thrones’ actor sets deadlift world record

AP, KOPAVOGUR, Iceland





Game of Thrones actor Hafthor Bjornsson, who played Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane in the HBO series, on Saturday set a deadlift world record by lifting 501kg.

Bjornsson — the 2018 World’s Strongest Man — made the successful attempt at Thor’s Power Gym in his native Iceland.

“I believe today I could’ve done more, but what’s the point?” the 31-year-old Bjornsson told ESPN. “I’m happy with this.”

Icelandic actor Hafthor Bjornsson poses during a promotional event for a water bottle company in Hamburg, Germany, on April 11. Photo: EPA-EFE

Eddie Hall set the previous record in 2016 at the World Deadlift Championships, with the Englishman lifting 500kg.