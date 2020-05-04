Charlatan on Saturday romped to victory by six lengths in the first division of the Arkansas Derby, while Nadal won the second division by three lengths, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert a sweep.
The 146th Kentucky Derby usually would have dominated the first Saturday in May, but it was pushed back to Sept. 5 by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, 20 three-year-olds ran in two divisions of the Arkansas Derby — each worth US$500,000 — at the Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.
Photo: AP
Each division race was worth 170 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby, including 100 to the winners. It was the first time since 1960 that the race was split.
No fans were allowed because of the pandemic on a day that would have been the biggest of the season at Oaklawn.
Charlatan improved to 3-0 after not racing as a two-year-old. His first two wins by a combined 16 lengths came at Santa Anita, where the colt is based.
He broke from the No. 1 post in the 1 1/8-mile race under jockey Martin Garcia, who was replacing Drayden Van Dyke for the race.
Charlatan was timed at 1:48.49.
“He did in all within himself,” Garcia said. “I felt someone coming at the three-eighths [pole] and I let him go. He just took off. That’s a sign of a really good horse.”
Basin finished second and Gouverneur Morris was another neck back in third, while Winning Impression finished fourth.
Nadal, named for tennis star Rafael Nadal, won his division in 1:48.34.
He is 4-0 in his young career and moved to the top of the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 150 points.
“He looked good — very good race,” winning jockey Joel Rosario said. “He’s a champ.”
King Guillermo, owned by former major league catcher Victor Martinez, finished second, while Finnick the Fierce was third.
It was Baffert’s third win in the Arkansas Derby.
“I thought both horses were going to run really well,” Baffert said. “Charlatan, what a talent he is and how fast he is. Nadal, he’s a tough horse. There’s a lot to him and he’s a cool customer, and I could see he’s getting better and better.”
The race was supposed to be held on April 11, but Oaklawn reworked its stakes schedule. It was split into divisions because of the large number of horses entered.
For martial arts students in Taipei, training is going on almost as normal as Taiwan keeps the spread of the novel coronavirus well under control. While large parts of the world are reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic in lockdown, Taiwan has reported just 429 cases and six deaths, thanks to early prevention and control measures. Taiwan has not reported any new cases in six days and no local transmission in almost two weeks. While the government has encouraged social distancing and the wearing of masks, life in the nation has gone on largely as normal — including for many gyms. Sung Ming-yen, the founder
MILESTONES: Chou Chun-san became the first person to win SBL titles as both a player and coach, while the Brew Crew set records for scoring and margin of victory Taiwan Beer last night dominated the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 117-78 at the Hao Yu Sports Center in New Taipei City to cap their season by winning the Super Basketball League (SBL) championship crown, with their high-scoring performance setting several league final records. Taiwan Beer point guard Chiang Yu-an played in a manner befitting his leadership role on the team, as he came through while under pressure in the decisive Game 7 to score a team-high 24 points to go with nine assists and was voted SBL Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his standout performance throughout the series. Chiang had help from
Former MLB star slugger Manny Ramirez is eyeing a comeback in Taiwan, the first nation to start its baseball season amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. “I have been itching to get back in the batter’s box and be able to compete again,” 47-year-old Ramirez told the Web-based Taiwan Times in an interview published on Wednesday adding that his goal was to “find a roster spot” in the CPBL. “I also miss being around teammates and team dinners post-game,” said Ramirez, who was an All-Star 12 times during an 18-year MLB career and won the World Series twice with the Boston Red
As the top-tier Taiwan Football Premier League has seen growing interest from fans worldwide thanks to livestreaming since its season started on April 14, sports officials said that English-language commentary would continue to be broadcast this weekend and in the coming weeks. After three rounds of play in the league, Taipower top the table following three wins in three matches for nine points. Hang Yuan, Taiwan Steel Group and Taichung Futuro have all bolstered their rosters to mount challenges with the aim of breaking a stranglehold on the top by perennial powerhouses Taipower and Tatung. Taiwan is one of the few nations with