Athletes affected by the postponement of the Tokyo Games will need extra time to regain their fitness, but they can rest assured that they are saving lives by not competing this year, members of the US team that boycotted the 1980 Moscow Olympics said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the International Olympic Committee to move this year’s Summer Games to next year. American athletes missed the Moscow Games when the US led a boycott against them over the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.
“I don’t think it’s possible for athletes to get to 80 to 90 percent of peak performance and not roll the clock back and start over, perhaps further than you think you ought to,” two-time Olympic track and field gold medalist Edwin Moses, who was part of the 1980 team, told a teleconference on Tuesday.
“You’re not going to be able to stay in shape for 15 months and you really want to prevent yourself from getting injured, because that’s what takes most athletes out as well,” he said.
Olympic volleyball player Rita Buck-Crockett, who was also part of the 1980 team, said that today’s disappointed athletes should know that their sacrifice is not for nothing, although she said that she could not say the same for the 1980 boycott, which to this day she said she does not understand.
“In this time now, what you have to understand is that you are saving lives by not going to the Olympics this year,” she said. “As hard as it is, you have only one year hopefully and you’re going to save 1 million lives.”
“You know, when we boycotted, as Anita [Defranze] said: ‘We didn’t save one life,’” Buck-Crockett said, adding that the boycott left her devastated.
Buck-Crockett was able to compete in the 1984 Games in Los Angeles, where she took home a silver medal.
“We shouldn’t have had that position, but now just look at it as you’re saving lives,” she said. “Just go do your sit-ups in your living room. Go do your sit-ups. Go run. Do whatever you can do to keep yourself in shape.”
The 254th selection in this year’s NFL draft will be quickly forgotten by all except his family and friends, but the 255th pick is to become an instant celebrity. The last selection, which this year belongs to the New York Giants, forever will be known as “Mr Irrelevant,” which is a touch ironic considering that he will be feted at a celebration held in his honor and forever the answer to a sports trivia question. An entire Irrelevant Week is held annually each summer in Newport Beach, California, although this year’s celebration is in doubt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr Irrelevant, the
As the weeks go by, the globe-trotting world of top-level tennis remains in limbo and the season looks increasingly compromised by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a glimmer of hope is emerging with plans for local tournaments to get tennis up and running again as soon as possible. “I think there will be more regional prize money tournaments. I think this is what’s going to happen very soon,” Novak Djokovic said on Tuesday during an Instagram live chat with Fabio Fognini. For the moment, tennis has been suspended until July 13, although few players believe that it would resume at once. The globe-trotting nature of
Brad Lang’s competitive drive has never left him and in the fall he hopes to be playing American football in the first Wheelchair Football League, which is being launched by Disabled Sports USA. Lang, a Marine veteran who lost both legs in an explosion while on patrol in Afghanistan in 2011, was selected by the NFL to represent the new league that plans to play in Chicago; Los Angeles; Phoenix, Arizona; and Kansas City, Missouri. Lang said that participating in the wheelchair version of the US’ most popular sport is important — make that essential. “I think the best way to describe that
‘THE TOTAL PACKAGE’: Joe Burrow was the favorite to go first in the NFL draft after his team’s perfect record, a championship victory and an award as top US university player Joe Burrow, who last year had a season for the ages and was the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1, was snapped up on Thursday by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL’s first ever “virtual draft.” Burrow was the massive odds-on favorite to go first overall after coming off a historic campaign at Louisiana State University, where he won the national championship, the Heisman Trophy as the top US university player and led the Tigers to a 15-0 record. “To jump to No. 1 is crazy to me, but it is a dream come true,” Burrow said from his parents’ Ohio home.