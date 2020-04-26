New England Patriots coach Belichick’s dog an unexpected star in virtual draft

Reuters, NEW YORK





It is a dog-eat-dog world in the NFL and no more so than on Friday night, when a canine companion made an unexpected appearance in place of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during the draft telecast — perhaps a hint that the second evening of the virtual event could have more unscripted moments in store.

After trading out of the first round, Belichick was set to make his second-round pick from a relatively spare home workstation, as coaches across the league settled in for the evening.

However, as the camera cut to Belichick’s compound, it was a friendly pooch named Nike and not the grim-faced, eight-time Super Bowl winner who appeared to be calling the shots, sitting in the coach’s chair with its eyes glued to a laptop.

New England head coach Bill Belichick looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Feb. 2. Photo: AFP

“Who’s taken Belichick’s chair there?” the television announcer said, as the Patriots fetched Kyle Dugger 37th overall out of Lenoir-Rhyne University.

As the draft rolled onward, the camera cut back to Belichick as he gave the dog a treat, no doubt pleased with its selection of the 24-year-old safety.

NFL experts, analysts and fans seized on the moment, after a Thursday night opener that offered little in the way of surprises.

“I just want Bill Belichick to trade me his dog,” tweeted @bridgetbaseball.