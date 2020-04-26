It is a dog-eat-dog world in the NFL and no more so than on Friday night, when a canine companion made an unexpected appearance in place of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during the draft telecast — perhaps a hint that the second evening of the virtual event could have more unscripted moments in store.
After trading out of the first round, Belichick was set to make his second-round pick from a relatively spare home workstation, as coaches across the league settled in for the evening.
However, as the camera cut to Belichick’s compound, it was a friendly pooch named Nike and not the grim-faced, eight-time Super Bowl winner who appeared to be calling the shots, sitting in the coach’s chair with its eyes glued to a laptop.
Photo: AFP
“Who’s taken Belichick’s chair there?” the television announcer said, as the Patriots fetched Kyle Dugger 37th overall out of Lenoir-Rhyne University.
As the draft rolled onward, the camera cut back to Belichick as he gave the dog a treat, no doubt pleased with its selection of the 24-year-old safety.
NFL experts, analysts and fans seized on the moment, after a Thursday night opener that offered little in the way of surprises.
“I just want Bill Belichick to trade me his dog,” tweeted @bridgetbaseball.
PLANET WATCHING? Rakuten’s performance may have boosted its global standing, with online polls indicating that global fans back them over other Taiwanese clubs The Rakuten Monkeys are the early season leaders in Taiwanese professional baseball after they swept their three-game series against the Fubon Guardians with a 3-1 victory in Taoyuan last night, showing their opponents that they can win in a pitching duel. The defending champions have sustained their form from last year’s Taiwan Series triumph, the Monkeys’ third consecutive Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) title, after starting the season with five wins from five games. Rakuten manager Tseng Hao-chu started second-year right-hander Weng Wei-chun to close out the series. Veteran pitcher Henry Sosa of the Dominican Republic took the mound for the Guardians. The
COVID-19 CONUNDRUM: Former world No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo said that action should not resume until players can get vaccinated against the coronavirus Novak Djokovic faces a dilemma if it becomes compulsory for players to get vaccinated before they can begin competing once the tennis season resumes following the hiatus created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the world No. 1 said on Sunday. “Personally, I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” Djokovic said in a Facebook chat with several fellow Serbian athletes. “But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether
Kaohsiung-based Taipower moved to the top of the Taiwan Premier Football League table after the second round yesterday. Taipower moved to 6 points from two wins after prevailing 1-0 over Tainan-based Taiwan Steel, while Hang Yuen fought out a 1-1 draw against Taichung Futuro. In yesterday’s other matches, Taipei-based Tatung trounced the Taipei Red Lions 4-0 in a game streamed on CTFA.TV via YouTube that featured English-language commentary, while Ming Chuan University battled Taichung-based NTUPES to a 2-2 draw. Taiwan is among only five nations with top-division soccer action amid the COIVD-19 pandemic after soccer authorities in Burundi on Tuesday announced the suspension
CRICKET Taipei tournament to start The Taipei T10 Cricket League is to begin tomorrow at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. Eight teams signed up for the league after the proposal was made just three weeks ago. The Hsinchu Titans and the Taiwan Daredevils are to open proceedings with their match at 11:30am, followed by the Titans against the TCA Indians at 1:30pm. The third match is between the FCC Formosans and the Chiayi Swingers at 3:30pm. The tournament is to run for four weeks on Saturdays and Sundays through May 16, or May 23 should the weather intervene. One of